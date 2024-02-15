Editor’s Pick: Cinq À Sept reveals FW ’24 Collection With A Nod To ’70s Glam

What: Cinq à Sept’s latest collection is a playful yet sophisticated homage to the ’70s, blending modern romanticism with a fresh, edgy take on preppy codes. Set against an autumnal backdrop, the collection lookbook features a rich color palette ranging of blues, burgundys, and browns. Textures like vegan leather, luxe vegan fur, liquid satin, and eye-catching crystal embellishment offer something for everyone once the colder weather comes around again later this year, and the lineup includes everything from mini skirt sets and cropped knits to structured suiting and bold outerwear.

Who: Founder Jane Siskin enlisted a creative dream team for the lookbook shoot, including photographer Hao Zeng, stylist Natasha Royt, and a model cast of Daria Koshkinda, Majesty Amare, and Ji ShuYan.

Why: Cinq à Sept continues to give us wardrobe hero after wardrobe hero, and this offering is no exception. Once more, the brand draws inspiration from the allure of the hours between day and night and how the right sophisticated pieces can lead you seamlessly from AM to PM.

See some standout looks from the new collection, below:

Where: cinqasept.nyc.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.