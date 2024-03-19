Hello, Spring! Grace Elizabeth Fronts Cinq À Sept’s New Season Campaign

For its second-ever ad campaign, that’s set to roll out in glossy magazines and on billboards imminently, Cinq à Sept tapped international supermodel Grace Elizabeth to lead the imagery and video footage.

The runway regular and well-known editorial favorite was photographed by Yelena Yemchuk who spearheaded the project with an all-female team across styling, production, and creative direction.

With Natasha Royt on styling duty, a fresh-faced Elizabeth is seen against the serene and lush backdrop of Miami, where she’s based with her young family, in standout items from the brand’s Spring offering. From the carnation pink-hued strapless Jenna Gown with its feminine ruffles and keyhole cut-out detailing that’s sure to be a hit for wedding goers in the warmer months to the pretty poplin Maude midi with its fit and flare silhouette and not to mention the ultra cool Jenson satin two-piece, the collection ticks a myriad of boxes when it comes to occassions and vibes—just like the brand set out to do from the get go.

Catch a first look at the new campaign, below, and plan your wishlist accordingly. Shop new arrivals here too!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.