Inside Moroccanoil’s Heartwarming Handbags For HALO Benefit

HALO, the incredible nonprofit that helps homeless and at-risk children around the world, held an event last week at the Crosby Street Hotel in Soho. The evening featured the premiere of the documentary film, Caylin, which tells the inspiring story about one of the countless people the organization has helped over the years.

“HALO met Caylin at the age of 15 when she was in search of stability and a safe place to live and raise her baby Avalynn,” HALO’s founder Rebecca Welsh explained on the night. “Caylin was a hardworking, young teen mom, who wanted to give her daughter everything she could. Through the years, she has remained involved with HALO and always comes ‘home’ for the holidays. Caylin graduated high school and went on to college. She has a secure job with benefits, and just bought her first home. Caylin dreams of creating the best life for her 10-year-old daughter Avalynn to provide her with the opportunities she never had. When we invest in the youth of our communities, great things happen. Caylin just needed some support, and she absolutely deserved it. She has broken the cycle for her daughter Avalynn and generations to come.”

The evening was sponsored by Moroccanoil and included a Handbags for HALO auction benefit of new and pre-loved handbags. Style stars including Oprah, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Lauren Bush Lauren donated handbags for the auction, as well as major brands like Coach, Kate Spade, Herschel Supply Company, Bronx & Banco, Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Il Bisonte, Published By, IRO, Summer Wheat, Mikayla Lane Collection, Veronica Beard, and more. (Ps! You can still bid on handbags HERE.)

For almost 20 years, HALO has provided housing, healing and education to thousands of youths around the world, with locations in the US, Mexico, Kenya and Uganda. Guests for Thursday’s cocktail party and screening included Moroccanoil’s Carmen Tal, as well as Sophie Sumner, Greivy, Karina Bik, Daniele Carettoni, Sarah Son, Monica Forman, Gage Kearns, Miracle Laurie, and more.

Check out a few pics from the memorable night!

Images: Sofia Belhouari

