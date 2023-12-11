Inside The Daily Front Row & LAGOS’ Art Basel Dinner At W South Beach

The Daily and LAGOS hosted their annual Art Basel dinner at W South Beach’s The Restaurant on Wednesday in Miami. The night celebrated cover stars Kate Love and Valentina Ferrer, who front editions of the December Art and Holiday issue of DFR. The Society models Love and Ferrer were in attendance for the occasion alongside Cass DiMicco, Matthew Hoyle, Jessica Wang, Afro Child, Monica Ahanonu, Sam Angelo, Peter Ostrega, Katya Tolstova, Amina Vassallo, Martha Luna, Yovanna Ventura, Christie Ferrari, Grace Atwood, Idalia Salsamendi, Victoria Britto, Conor Kennedy, Lexie Stevenson, CT Hedden, Diana Madison, and more.

Throughout the evening guests had the opportunity to check out the latest looks from LAGOS and snap an outfit pic in front of their special flower wall. LAGOS founder Steve Lagos was in town for the celebration, as well as Kate Lagos, Amanda Willinger, Jamie Hector, and Lauren Maxwell from the jewelry brand. Many guests also wore LAGOS pieces to the dinner and party.

Cinq à Sept was the exclusive fashion partner of the event with many guests wearing looks from the line. Photographer Andrew Tess was on hand to take Cinq à Sept branded Polaroids for attendees to take home.

And it’s not Basel without beautiful works of art to admire. The Daily’s editor in chief Brandusa Niro was on hand to unveil her Models series, a collection of paintings in acrylic on canvas. The works are inspired by the mesmerizing beauty of the models who have been featured in The Daily through her career.

After the dinner, the evening opened up to a party that welcomed Greivy, Rose Swarbrick, Eef Vicca, Mark Silver, and many more with drinks courtesy of Southbound tequila and Pale Rosè. Throughout the night, Southbound had a fun activation where guests could enjoy espresso tequila shots by ringing a bell. The brand’s founder Ivey Childers was also in attendance from Tennessee to fill guests in on her female-founded line. The event also included a claw game from Kapowder, Ferrer’s wellness brand, with guests winning products to help them get through the rest of the Basel madness.

Our always epic gift bag included goodies from LAGOS, Cinq a Sept, Kapowder, Eyebuydirect, as well as copies of the latest Daily. Until next year, Miami!

Images: Caroline Fiss

