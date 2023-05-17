Lily Allen Covers HUNGER, Angelina Jolie Is Launching A Fashion Collective, Beyoncé Teases Hair Line, And More!

Lily Allen says it like she means it in the latest issue of Rankin’s HUNGER

The new issue of HUNGER celebrates the indie magazine’s 12th anniversary, and who better to star on the cover than prevailing Brit icon Lily Allen. Since catapulting into the spotlight in 2006, audiences have watched the singer/songwriter deal with life’s highs and lows. Interviewed for the mag by Nessa Humayun, the now-Brooklyn-based Allen opens up about some of her more difficult experiences, including getting clean, a tragic stillbirth, her stalker, and an incident of sexual assault. On the subject of whether or not she’ll make music again, the 38-year-old says never say never. While she’s “done being at the forefront,” she doesn’t seem ready to give up the adrenaline of performing. ““I’m not saying I’m never gonna make music again. But with acting, especially theatre, something truthful happens in the moment, and when I write music, I’m thinking about how people are going to receive it,” she tells Humayun, adding: “I feel like I have done everything I wanted to do in terms of my career, and I do feel like I won at being a musician, but that being said, I can’t just be making packed lunches and ferrying kids to activities forever. I’ll do it for a few months and then I’ll have to stick my teeth into something—plus I think it’s healthy for them to see me doing something else.” The issue, titled Timeslice, hits newsstands on May 24, and also features portraits of Lisa Vicari, Rachel Weisz, Stefflon Don, Will Poulter, Eddie Marsan, Nadine Leopold, Lily Nova, Sibyl Buck, and more.

Trés Jolie! Angelina Jolie is launching a fashion collective

Angelina Jolie is working on a collaborative fashion collective called Atelier Jolie. The actress and humanitarian’s new purpose-driven endeavor was announced on Instagram today, with the unveiling of the brand’s Instagram account, although no launch date has been revealed. From the outset, it appears to be a platform where people can collaborate with a “skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers, and artisans from around the world” to create their own pieces from what would otherwise end up in landfil. Jolie, 47, explains: “Atelier Jolie…stems for my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I’ve worked with over the years, a desire to make use of the high quality vintage material and deadstock material already available.” A website, also launched today, further elaborates that customers will “be able to repair or upcycle pieces from [their] closet [should they] wish to revive, perfect fit, breathe new life into what could have been thrown away.” Keep an eye on the Atelier Jolie Instagram for updates.

Is Beyoncé going back to her roots…(!)

After Beyoncé shared a cryptic post to her Instagram, fans are wondering whether there may be a Bey-endorsed haircare brand in the pipeline. The Grammy Award-winning artist is pictured styling her voluminous hair in the mirror and she shared a hand-written note at the end of the carousel that read, “How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair at my mama’s salon?” The performer, who just kicked off her Renaissance World Tour, went on to express her admiration for strong female entrepreneurs and left her followers eagerly anticipating this new venture by concluding with the words, “I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

