Peep Inside Cinq à Sept’s New Soho Flagship—And See The Latest Must-haves Too

Sitting pretty at 108 Wooster Street, Soho shoppers will now find contemporary brand Cinq à Sept’s first foray into brick-and-mortar retail. And the flagship boutique isn’t just a go-to for the NYC-based label’s cocktail dresses, suiting, embellished separates, denim, and more—it’s also an oasis of calm from the city, thanks to soft, plush, and warm interiors…but more on that in a minute!

To celebrate the opening of the store—and the fact that several more are planned in the coming year—the Daily headed to the cobble-lined street to get a peek inside. The Daily’s Hamptons and Palm Beach editor Lizzi Bickford Meadow and multi-hyphenate influencer Jessica Markowski explored the Spring Summer ’23 collection, picking out their selects, and choosing outfits to wear while on hosting duty later this week for a cocktail party with the brand.

Among their faves were the feather-trimmed ivory Raveena mini (which would also make for a dreamy bridal fashion moment on a dreamy bachelorette trip or at a rehearsal dinner), the pearl-embellished Gracey blazer and short co-ord, the garden party-approved ruffled Neena dress, and the berry-hued tweed Katrice short suit.

Cinq à Sept was founded in 2016 by New York-native Jane Siskin with the aim to provide her fellow busy New Yorkers with the type of elegant yet efficient, take-you-anywhere modern wardrobe staples that worked as hard from day to night as the stylish women wearing them. The new boutique is an extension of that effortlessly sophisticated approach, with chic touches such as a porcelain chandelier, an Olga Engel-designed curvaceous couch (both sourced by Siskin in Saint-Tropez, no less!), and Venetian plaster walls and stone tabletops made from marble and quartz.

Plan your wishlist now by perusing cinqasept.com, and arrange your visit to 108 Wooster Street asap.

Images: Caroline Fiss Photography

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.