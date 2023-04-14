Cinq à Sept and Beverly Nguyen raise a glass to new Soho store

Cinq á Sept founder Jane Siskin and stylist Beverly Nguyen welcomed tastemakers, editors, and models to supper club and piano bar The Nines for a memorable dinner to celebrate the brand’s first-ever store. The evening featured a special musical performance by Karen Elson, which was the perfect accompaniment to martinis, truffle gnudi, burgers and fries, and the hotspot’s famous Kaspian potato. Among those who joined Siskin to nod to the milestone moment were Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Martha Hunt, Chanel Iman, Maria Borges, Pritika Swarup, Marquita Pring, Sarah Sophie Flicker, Christine Evangelista, Brianna Lance, Charlotte Groeneveld, Sai De Silva, Natalie and Dylana Suarez, Jelena Weir, Serena Goh, Brie Welch, and many more. Celebrations will continue at the new store, at 108 Wooster Street, with a series of programming planned all weekend long for shoppers. See you there!

Glamorous folks head to the YoungArts New York Gala at The Met

YoungArts welcomed nearly 300 of New York City’s top cultural and community leaders, philanthropists, celebrities, and art world figures to The Temple of Dendur, helping to raise nearly $1 million to support artists nationwide. This year, the black tie gala was hosted by honorary chair Agnes Gund and co-chairs Sarah Arison, Gillian Hearst and Sandra Tamer. The event featured a series of interdisciplinary performance vignettes directed and emceed by multidisciplinary artist and Tony-nominated actor Daniel J. Watts, featuring artists Margaret Glaspy, Nyah Hardmon, Rebecca Hargrove, Marty Jaffe, Miranda Johnson, Lucas Kadish, Jay Julio, Anton Kot, Amanda Krische, Violetta Maria Norrie, and Sophia Salingaros. VIP guests on the evening included Derrick Adams, Daniel Arsham, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Amy Cappellazzo and Joanne Rosen, Brian Donnelly (KAWS) and Julia Chiang, Sarah Hoover, Bill T. Jones, Titus Kaphar, Ashley Longshore, Melissa McGill, Michael McElroy, Nicole Ari Parker, José Parlá, Adam Pendleton, Stephen Petronio, Lee Quiñones and Tamara Warren, Scott Rothkopf, Kenny Scharf, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Mickalene Thomas, Arden Wohl, and YoungArts president Clive Chang.

The Center’s annual Center Dinner raises over $1.7 million

This year’s installment of the Center Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street raised a staggering $1.7 million to support the beloved organization’s programs and services for the city’s LGBTQ community. At the event, The Center (aka New York City’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center) honored Broadway producer and philanthropist Ted Snowdon, performance artist Alok Vaid-Menon, and The Keith Haring Foundation. Amongst a crowd of over 900 supporters, guests enjoyed a surprise edition of drag legend Pixie Aventura’s Drag Story Hour, while activist, model, and Pose star Dominque Jackson welcomed attendees and kicked off the award presentation. Vaid-Menon was presented with the Visionary Award from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 winner, Sasha Velour. Snowdon received his Vanguard Award from theater producer Tom Kirdahy, and writer Brad Gooch presented Gil Vazquez and Fawn Krieger of The Keith Haring Foundation with the Community Impact Award for their ongoing preservation of the late artist’s legacy and impact. The evening also included performances from The Youth Pride Chorus and Broadway legend Shoshana Bean. Notable attendees included Adam Eli, Cyrus Veyssi, Don Lemon, Emira D’Spain, Evan Ross Katz, Jari Jones, Parker Kit Hill, Olivia Ponton, Prabal Gurung, Richie Shazam, Sasha Velour, Shoshana Bean, Smokii, Susanne Bartsch, Willy Chavarria, Yvette Noel-Schure, and many more.

