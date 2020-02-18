Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Rick Owens Takes Custom Moncler Tour Bus on a Roadtrip Through the American West

Rick Owens is the latest designer tapped by Moncler for a collaboration. But never one to follow the crowd, Owens used the opportunity to do something a little different: make a custom tour bus for himself and Michèle Lamy (or “hun” as he refers to her) so they could go on a road trip. The duo traveled from LAX to Michael Heizer’s ranch in Nevada in order to see the artist’s land art piece, City, driving through Vegas and Area 51 along the way. The custom bus will be on-view in Milan on February 19. They are also available to order. Owens also designed Moncler clothes, which he and Lamy wore on tour. You know, in case a bus is out of your price range.

Richard Malone Wins the Woolmark Prize

Irish designer Richard Malone has won the 2020 International Woolmark Prize, with a collection that eliminates traditional chemicals to create a less intensive dyeing method. This includes organic and plant-based dyes, among other innovations in Merino wool and conscious fibers. Malone also worked with skilled weavers in Tamil Nadu, India to create his final pieces.

“Winning the Woolmark Prize is completely unexpected,” he said. “It means we can continue working with this supply chain and share our learning with other brands and designers. It also opens up the dialogue of fashion so more people can be part of it.”

Meanwhile, Emily Adams Bode became the first winner of the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation. Bode’s collection mixed deadstock and reclaimed fabrics, as well as remade equine show blankets, with certified Merino wool. Malone and Bode’s collections will be available in September 2020 through Woolmark’s retail partner network. Additionally, they will receive $200,000 AU (roughly $130,000 USD) and $100,000 AU ($65,000 USD) respectively.

Naomi Campbell Opens the TOMMYNOW Show During London Fashion Week

On Sunday, Naomi Campbell led an all-star cast — including Winnie Harlow, James Turlington, Jordan Barrett, Alessandra Ambrosio, Georgia May Jagger, Jourdan Dunn, Karen Elson, Candice Swanepoel, and Halima Aden, among others — down the runway at Tommy Hilfiger’s London Fashion Week Show.

The event, which took place London’s Tate Modern in The Tanks. The utilitarian feels of the space thematically referenced Hilfiger’s sustainability vision. The designer offset the show’s estimated 1,600 tons of carbon emissions by partnering with South Pole to provide ceramic water purifiers to communities in Cambodia. The filters provide safe drinking water and reduce indoor air pollution from wood burning. This also decreases household fuel costs and pressure on Cambodia’s vulnerable forest.

The collection itself boasted some eco-friendly milestones as well. The TommyXLewis collection, in collaboration with Lewis Hamilton, used 100 percent organic cotton, recycled materials, and low-impact denim washes. Additionally, over 75 percent of the styles were sustainably sourced. This season also saw a collaboration with Grammy award-winner H.E.R., whose lyrics were featured across 12 genderless, body-inclusive pieces. As with all TOMMYNOW shows, the collection — including the TommyXLewis and TommyXLewisXH.E.R. lines — are available online now.

Coach Teams Up With BAPE

Japanese streetwear brand BAPE is working with Coach on a new collection. The collaboration features leather goods and ready-to-wear pieces, as well as new BAPESTA sneakers, which are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. Additionally, the line features regionally exclusive t-shirts, in colorways designed for NYC, LA, Tokyo, Paris, and London. The limited-edition BAPE x Coach collection is available in stores and online February 22.

