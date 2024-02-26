Margaret Zhang exits Vogue China

Pioneering influencer and photographer-turned-editor in chief Margaret Zhang is leaving her role at Vogue China. The news circulated over the weekend at Milan Fashion Week, and today the 30-year-old uploaded her reasons for moving on via posts on X and Instagram. Zhang, who took the reigns at the publication in 2021 (making her the youngest-ever editor to lead a Vogue edition), has said she is moving on to the next chapter of her career while recapping highlights from her time at the helm. The Australian-born Chinese multi-hyphenate acknowledged the ‘record growth’ in video, ‘award-wining’ audio programming, and impressive engagement, and expressed her pride in how the magazine has presented emerging Chinese talent to the global fashion community. She added: “We have leveraged our platform to springboard the careers of Chinese models through our Vogue China Open Casting; Chinese designers and fashion students through our new Vogue China Fashion Fund; Chinese female filmmakers through our Vogue Film mentorship program; traditional Chinese craft communities through our social sustainability craftsmanship initiative; and Chinese photographers through our local adaptation of PhotoVogue.” In a statement, Wintour said Zhang has decided “to transition to a new chapter in her career after many contributions at Vogue China.” She added, “I’m extremely proud of the work and efforts of the entire Vogue China team, especially with the launch of so many new initiatives that celebrate China’s exciting role in fashion.” Zhang’s last issue will hit newsstands in June.

Dua Lipa named global makeup ambassador for YSL Beauty

Dua Lipa and YSL Beauty are making it official. The pop star has been announced as the new global makeup ambassador for the brand, with the first part of her inaugural campaign dropping today. The chanteuse appears in images shot by director Nathalie Canguilhem in Morocco with glam by the legendary Tom Pecheux, making a convincing case for the viral Candy Glaze lipstick. (Easter egg alert! Fans may have noticed that Lipa was already wearing it in the video for Training Season.) The British chart-topper, who has served as the global brand ambassador for YSL’s Libre fragrance since 2019, is also highlighting the new lip-focused category ‘Loveshine’ in the imagery, with a lip oil teased to land at beauty gondolas on March 15. Will we see her front row at the luxury maison’s Paris Fashion Week show soon? Here’s hoping!

Tommy Hilfiger announces partnership with F1 Academy

The writing was on the wall! After Mick Schumacher’s highly publicized appearance at the recent Tommy Hilfiger show during NYFW, not to mention past partnerships with Lewis Hamilton and collaborations with F1 teams dating back to the ’90s, the Tommy Hilfiger brand has just announced it’s teaming up with the F1 Academy. The new partnership will aim to champion female drivers and encourage more female participation in the sport, and will see the all-American label sponsor driver Nerea Martí, who’s getting ready to race in Tommy-approved red, white, and blue hues soon. Spanish one-to-watch Martí will debut the Tommy Hilfiger branded car and race suit in Saudi Arabia during pre-testing season and the F1 Academy staff uniform will also be designed and supplied by Tommy Hilfiger going forward. Additionally, the company is set to partner with Apple Original Films on a new Formula 1 feature, starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. Fashion really can’t get enough of F1!

Tommy Hilfiger x F1 Academy (Courtesy)