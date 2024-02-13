Hanging Out With Halima Aden Before The Tommy Hilfiger Show During NYFW

Halima in the city! Halima Aden, one of the cover stars of our latest issue, caught up with the Daily ahead of the Tommy Hilfiger show in Manhattan to chat all things fashion week, plus what she’s got on the agenda for the rest of 2024. Right this way….

How does it feel to be back in the city for fashion week?

It feels absolutely exhilarating to be back in the city for fashion week! The energy and excitement is incredible! and I’m grateful to be a part of it once again.

Who are some of your favorite people to catch up with when you’re at the shows?

Catching up with fellow models, stylists, and street style photographers is always a highlight for me during fashion week. I shot with Caroline [Fiss] before the Tommy show at the Edition hotel, which was super fabulous! It’s like reuniting with a family of creatives who share the same passion and drive.

What’s your favorite thing about NYFW?

My favorite thing about NYFW is the diversity and inclusivity it celebrates. It’s inspiring to see so many different voices and perspectives represented on the runway and in the audience.

Is there anything you usually squeeze in some time to do while you’re in NYC for NYFW?

Whenever I’m in NYC for fashion week, I always try to squeeze in some time to explore the city and soak in its vibrant atmosphere. Whether it’s visiting art galleries, trying out new restaurants, or simply taking a stroll through Central Park, I love immersing myself in the culture of the city.

What’s your first memory of the Tommy Hilfiger brand from growing up?

Seeing their iconic logo everywhere—from clothing stores to fashion magazines. The brand’s preppy aesthetic and timeless designs always stood out to me.

What was your first experience of working with the brand?

Working with the Tommy Hilfiger brand for the first time was a surreal experience. I remember feeling incredibly honored and excited to be a part of such an iconic fashion house, and it was truly a dream come true. I believe we started collaborating back in 2017.

What was your favorite look or trend from the show?

My favorite look from the show was a stunning ensemble featuring bold prints and vibrant colors. It perfectly captured the essence of Tommy Hilfiger’s signature style while adding a modern twist.

What’s been a highlight of 2024 so far?

The opportunity to collaborate with some amazing designers and brands, pushing boundaries and breaking barriers in the fashion industry. Another highlight was gracing the cover of the Daily Front Row with my dear friend Tommy!

What are you most looking forward to this year?

This year, I’m most looking forward to continuing to advocate for diversity and inclusivity in fashion, using my platform to amplify underrepresented voices, and inspiring positive change within the industry.

See some standout looks from the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Winter 2024 runway, below:

