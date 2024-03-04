Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger received amfAR’s Philanthropic Leadership Award

Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger’s tireless commitment to supporting amfAR in its mission to eradicate HIV and AIDS was recognized in haute fashion on Saturday evening in Palm Beach. The tastemaker and designer was honored with the Philanthropic Leadership award, which was presented to her by none other than Tom Ford (a new resident of Palm Beach, himself.) “Mrs. Hilfiger” as she’s known on Instagram was also fêted by her close friends Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Sylvester and Jennifer Stallone, Leonard Lauder, and Aerin Lauder, as well as her husband, Tommy Hilfiger. For her proud moment on stage accepting the award, Hilfiger wore an embellished white gown by 16Arlington and carried an eye-catching Judith Lieber disco ball-esque clutch, nodding to her role as the brand’s creative director. Held at the ocean-front estate of event chairs James and Lisa Cohen, the evening was hosted by Julianna Margulies and incorporated performances by Sting and Shaggy, while also honoring legendary singer Dionne Warwick for her advocacy work in the fight against the disease.

Peek inside the glamorous ceremony, below:

Stella McCartney brought all the VIPs to Paris for her show

The front row at the Stella McCartney show in Paris today was a sight to behold. McCartney’s revered dad, Sir Paul, was sitting front and center, joined by Beatles bandmate Sir Ringo Starr. It was a sentimental outing for McCartney, who dedicated the show to her late mother Linda, with reference to her own wardrobe favorites of satin v-neck dresses, fluid asymmetric silhouettes, knitted polo shirts in responsibly-sourced wool, and gowns with dramatic trains. Linda McCartney was a pioneering animal rights activist in her own right, something which Stella has long adhered too. And so the Winter 2024 collection was also titled Mother Earth, with the collection reveal opened with a manifesto read by Olivia Colman and Helen Mirren. This season, 90% of ready to wear was crafted from responsible materials and as always, the collection was free from leather, feathers, fur, and exotic skins, instead incorporating materials like regenerative cashmere and cotton, repurposed deadstock, the apple-based vegan alternative to animal skins UPPEAL, and embellished by the likes of llead-free crystal rivets and metallic snaps. Among those who also stepped out to support were Mel C, Jameela Jamil, Charlotte Rampling, Paris Jackson, Ashley Graham, and many more.

See key runway looks from the show, below:

The new Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign is here

The latest campaign from Heaven by Marc Jacobs, aka the cool little sister ‘gateway’ offering to the designer’s namesake line, has dropped. For Spring 2024, Jacobs tapped inimitable trendsetters Grimes, Solange, Ice Space, and Hayley Williams of the indie group Paramour (can you believe the band was founded twenty years ago this year?!) to be his new muses. The quartet of stars were lensed individually by Zamar Velez and styled by Danielle Emerson for the series, showcasing the buzzy brand’s most popular pieces like slogan-emblazoned baby tees, bow-adored corsets, doll-worthy dresses, satin Kiki boots, accessories, and more. The collection is also available from today, so if you’ve been #influenced, you know what to do.

Miley Cyrus drops Doctor (Work It Out)

Paging medical assistance! Miley Cyrus fans all over the world almost needed resuscitation after the pop phenomenon released Doctor, a track that was some 12 years in the making, in collaboration with Pharrell. As reported, the song, originally intended for her 2013 album Bangerz, was teased during the recent Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall Winter 2024 show. And on the heels of Cyrus winning her first-ever Grammy Award last month and stealing the show with her fashion moments, there was no better time than the present to unleash it. Plus! We thought we were blessed by the viral images of the performer in archival Bob Mackie on stage at the ceremony? Just wait until you see the smorgasbord of vintage looks that her stylist Bradley Kenneth pulled together for the newly-released video—from iconic chainmail pieces by Paco Rabanne (Spring 1991) and aughts-era Roberto Cavalli (Spring 2004) to a Mongolian fur coat by Birger Christensen Mongolian (September 1997) once worn by Linda Evangelista on the cover of Vogue. No biggie! In a media alert officially announcing the song and why the time felt right to revisit it, Cyrus said: “The joy, the dancing, the letting go, Doctor completely embodies my spirit and my essence at this exact moment.” Here, here!

Get into it, below:

