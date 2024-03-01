Girls 2.0? Intel On Lena Dunham’s Next Big Project, Haute Happenings, And More!

What you need to know about new Netflix rom com Too Much by Lena Dunham

“Too much?” Never! Satiating our appetites for sit-coms about quirky and endearing protagonists, more information has finally come out about Too Much. The brainchild of Lena Dunham, her husband Luis Felber, and the producers of Love Actually, Too Much is billed by Netflix as an ‘expat rom-com’ which follows Jessica, a burnt out and heartbroken New York transplant trying to make her way as a freshly-single 30-something-year-old across the pond in London, when she meets local lad Felix. Comedian, model, and actress Megan Stalter will grace screens as workaholic fish-out-of-water Jessica, while The White Lotus star Will Sharpe has signed up to play Felix. As already publicized, Emily Ratajkowski will star as Polly, Felix’ ex-girlfriend. As for the wider cast? Take a deep breath because icons of film and TV including Richard E. Grant, Rita Wilson, Adwoa Aboah, Stephen Fry, Adele Exarchopoulos, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Andrew Rannells, Daisy Bevan, Dean-Charles Chapman, Janicza Bravo, Kaori Momoi, Leo Reich, Michael Zegen, and Rhea Perlman have reportedly all signed on for various smaller roles across the ten episodes in the series. Hold your horses, though: production hasn’t actually started yet, but is expected to begin soon. More as we have it!

Roger Vivier brought out all the chicettes for its Paris Fashion Week presentation

The glamour at the Maison de l’Amérique Latine on the Left Bank in Paris was off the Richter scale as an international crowd of best dressed list fixtures descended on the luxe property for the unveiling of the latest Roger Vivier collection. As always, the new season assortment was presented against an opulent and extravagant themed backdrop with no shortage of Instagrammable photo ops. This time around, ‘Vivier Op-tical’ saw creative director Gherardo Felloni dream up an immersive shoe-scape inspired by the psychedelic geometries of the Op Art movement that was all the rage in France in the ’60s. Special attention was paid to throwing it back to founder Monsieur Vivier’s beloved graphic mid-century designs and his fondness of paper collages. Among those who stopped by in their RV finest were Naomi Campbell, Georgia May Jagger, Jerry Hall, Paris Jackson, Catherine Deneuve, Kelly Rutherford, Eva Green, Naomie Harris, Camille Razat, Anna Cleveland, and Olivia Palermo.

Solento celebrates its South Florida launch at The Colony

Guests came together to learn more about what’s inside arguably the chicest tequila bottle ever to come to market. Solento Organic Tequila, famed for both its smooth taste and its Art Deco-style ridged-edge packaging, celebrated its arrival to the Sunshine State with a kickoff soirée at Palm Beach’s ‘pink paradise’ aka The Colony hotel. The VIP evening brought out the likes of Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Logan Horne, Bettina Anderson, and Todd and Meg DiCiurcio to join the brand’s co-founders Taylor Steele and Kent Kreutzerfor a three-course dinner and tequila tasting. Todd, a Solento artist, also led the group in a ‘sketch-n-sip’ experience, with attendees invited to draw live model, Kate Parova. See inside the launch event, below:

French Connection partners with Concept One Accessories

French Connection has teamed up with Concept One Accessories to create a line of soft, trend-driven accessories that will debut alongside the Fall Winter 2024 season. The upcoming offering will include pieces for women and men, including cold weather accessories, fashion headwear, and more. “We are thrilled to partner with Concept One Accessories, a leader in this category, to bring this to market,” Carolyn Glynos, president of French Connection USA, said in a release. “French Connection has long celebrated individualism and self-expression as core values of our community. Our customer is intentional about their personal style and has fun with the finishing details. Concept One’s commitment to product, creativity and excellence will ensure a high-quality collection that will surely resonate with our fashion-forward audience.”

In the meantime, whet your appetite with the latest campaign from the brand, below:

