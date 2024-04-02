Bulgari names Mary Kantrantzou creative director of leather goods & accessories

Talk about bejeweled! Mary Kantrantzou’s latest role is expanding her relationship with Bulgari, announcing her new position as its first-ever creative director of leather goods and accessories. Kantrantzou will also continue operating her own namesake brand, which has collaborated with Bulgari on multiple occasions.

“The rich cultural heritage and dual Greco-Roman roots of BVLGARI have played an integral part in my formation as a designer,” Kantrantzou shared on Instagram. “I’ve always been inspired by the design codes and syncretism of BVLGARI, its mastery of colours and the depth of narrative. I’m deeply honoured to be the first Creative Director of BVLGARI Leather Goods and Accessories, leading the creative vision for this new chapter and elevating everyday life into a form of art. I want to express my deepest gratitude to @mireialmontoya for introducing me to the world of BVLGARI and to @jc.babin for his trust in me and welcoming me to the family.”

Gisele Bündchen shines in Arezzo’s Spring 2024 campaign

Gilded girls on the go! Gisele Bündchen is taking center stage for Arezzo’s Spring 2024 campaign by Giovanni Blanco. Inspired by female independence and daily life, the “On My Way” ads find the supermodel posing in pointed black leather boots and pumps with gleaming gold heels. Similar details can be seen throughout the label’s new collection, which features an an array of sandals, mules, pumps, flats, kitten heels, wedges, and boots in a palette of black, brown, silver, gold, and yellow. Details like shiny studs, sculpted heels, crystal buckles, and woven raffia round out the range—which you can now shop online—with Arezzo’s signature flair.

Aurora James enters podcasting with “Friends & Family”

Aurora James’ latest project is embracing her community across fashion and beyond. The Fifteen Percent Pledge and Brother Vellies founder has announced a new podcast, Friends & Family with Aurora James, debuting this spring. Titled after the initial “friends and family” funding rounds that founders begin when starting their brands, James’ podcast aims to share business knowledge, insights, and more—particularly for Black entrepreneurs, who are often excluded from this opportunity. “Friends and Family” has kicked off with The Fifteen Percent Pledge’s board chair, Emma Grede, and will continue releasing episodes with guests including Bethann Hardison; Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor, Ghetto Gastro co-founder, Jon Gray, and more.

Stray Kids get preppy for Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring 2024 campaign

South Korean boy band Stray Kids are putting prep in their step this spring, with a little help from Tommy Hilfiger. For the occasion, stars Felix, Bang Chan, Hyunjin, Lee Know, Changbin, Seungmin, and I.N were photographed by Sean Thomas in the spirit of authenticity and ease. Naturally, all are outfitted in sharp, classic Hilfiger pieces like polo shirts, sweaters, varsity jackets, and tailored trousers—complete with a crisp palette of red, white, and blue. The moment follows the group’s recent appearance in Hilfiger’s Fall 2023 campaign.

“I have always been inspired by pop culture’s intersection of fashion and entertainment.” said Hilfiger. “Stray Kids are one of the world’s most popular groups, and they possess an optimistic outlook that has connected them with international audiences through both their music and style. I can recognize their fierce determined spirit and it inspires me to deliver iconic looks for the next generation.”

Nicki Minaj embraces “Pink Friday” in new LØCI sneaker collaboration

Get ready to step into Gag City—literally! Nicki Minaj is collaborating on a shoe collection with sustainable British footwear brand LØCI, which she teased this weekend amidst her ongoing Pink Friday 2 World Tour. The collection will feature five unisex sneakers crafted from vegan leather—including one style in Minaj’s signature bubblegum pink. Shoppers can bring “Pink Friday” to their everyday shoe rotations when the line drops on LØCI’s website on April 12.

Rita Ora announces upcoming haircare brand Typebea

The latest star to enter the celebrity beauty field is Rita Ora, whose haircare brand Typebea (pronounced “Type B”) was announced by BOF today. Typebea was founded by Ora with Australian entrepreneur Anna Lahey, with the ultimate goal of—as Ora shared in her own announcement video—” a range and a product that feels like we’re finally prioritizing our hair in our everyday life.” Though the full product line isn’t known yet, watch this space for more updates in the coming weeks.

Wayman + Micah chat festival fashion with Matt Rogers for Absolut Vodka

Is Coachella in the room with us right now? Absolut-ely! Absolutely Vodka has kicked off festival season with a new “Mixing it Up: Cosmos and Conversations” series, hosted by Matt Rogers. During his most recent chat, which can be viewed on Absolut’s YouTube channel, Rogers sits down with celebrity stylists Wayman + Micah to talk all things festival fashion—including concert aesthetics, fanny packs, headwear, and do’s and dont’s for first-time Coachella attendees. Grab your own cosmo before tuning in!

Ugg and Collina Strada team up on colorful vegan footwear collaboration

Ugg is taking colorful steps forward this spring through its latest collaboration with Collina Strada. The duo’s colorful collection features six vegan shoe styles inspired by flowers and plants, including chunky slingback clogs, lug-soled Mary Janes, and lace-up sandals. The colorful assortment, which launches on Ugg’s website and stores on April 5, first debuted in Collina Strada’s February NYFW show. In its campaign, models Georgia Palmer, Sara Hiromi, and Taylor Larzo are cast in sand sculptures—continuing Taymour’s brand values of humor and youth.

“I love how UGG is so bold,” said Taymour. “We both have great platforms to promote creativity and inclusivity. We both push boundaries and innovations in our respective spaces. My motto? Be fearless and dress for a smile.”

Vestiaire Collective relaunches The Archive Room collection

Vestiaire Collective is dipping into its archives—literally. The brand’s relaunched its vintage Archive Room section for the new season, featuring over 250,000 vintage handbags, clothing items, and more from brands including Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Jean Paul Gaultier, Vivienne Westwood, and more. For the occasion, the label has also introduced its “Icons Only” campaign and will launch monthly themed curations with 500 to 1,000 items, with the ultimate goal of increasing accessibility to vintage fashion and encouraging its shoppers to explore the brands and stories behind their favorite pieces. You can now discover the new Archive Room online.

