The Daily’s NYFW Issue Lands Today!!!! See Inside The Issue Here!!!

Happy first day of New York Fashion Week, chicettes! The shows aren’t the only thing that’s back—Tommy is too! For the cover of our February issue, which you’ll find at every show on the calendar from today onwards, we caught up with a titan of classic and cool American fashion, Tommy Hilfiger, to get the low-down on his return to the schedule and what’s ahead for the brand.

To accompany the tête-à-tête with Tommy, in which we took a stroll down memory lane discussing the most seminal fashion extravaganzas the brand has put on around the world over the years, we enlisted a cast of faces, including Halima Aden, to revisit unforgettable looks from the archive—including the iconic eagle bustier look worn by Naomi Campbell at the Spring Summer 2000 show in Madison Square Gardens.

Inside the mag, you’ll also find a ‘chic sheet’ to who’s showing, parties to know, pop culture happenings to chat about while you’re inevitably waiting around for your next show to start, and even a fun-filled ‘how well do you know NYFW’ trivia quiz to keep you on your toes. (Let us know how you do on Instagram, @dailyfrontrow!)

Dive into it below and grab your copy IRL on the streets of NYC from today—see you out there!!

