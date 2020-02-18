Editor’s Pick: Lee Vintage Modern Selvedge Jean

What: The perfect men’s selvedge jean with just a hint of stretch for added comfort.

Who: Lee was established in Salina, Kansas in 1889 by Henry David Lee as the H.D. Lee Mercantile Company. The company started out producing jeans and jackets, but really hit it big after they introduced the world’s first denim union-all jumpsuit in 1913 and their first overalls in 1920 (they also created the zipper fly). During the 1930s and 1940s, Lee became the leading work clothes manufacturer in the United States and by the 1950s and 1960s, they reached Hollywood icon status, appearing on stars like James Dean in “East of Eden” and Marilyn Monroe in “The Misfits.”

Why: A truly great pair of selvedge jeans really is a thing of beauty and an essential in any well-dressed man’s wardrobe. These jeans wear beautifully over time, molding to the owner’s body and gradually fading and creasing in all the right places.

Where: Lee.com

How (much): $118

