Rihanna reunites with Mel Ottenberg for Interview‘s Spring 2024 issue.

Breaking holy ground! Rihanna, Interview‘s latest cover star, dons a sexy nun outfit that’s sure to have everyone talking. In a late-night tell-all with former stylist Mel Ottenberg, the star discusses nostalgic memories, motherhood, and the makings of her next album—all at 3AM ahead of her viral performance for Anat Ambani’s India wedding earlier this year. With a combination of business and banter, Ottenberg and RiRi’s chat shows a new side to the star’s life as she juggles stardom with the grit of real life—diapers included.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag)

Grace Elizabeth takes center stage for Michael Kors’ Mother’s Day campaign

Michael Kors is embracing model mamas for Mother’s Day—specifically, Grace Elizabeth, who fronts the brand’s latest campaign. The campaign was shot in January, before Elizabeth gave birth to her latest child. Styled by Alex Harrington, Elizabeth strikes a pose in Kors’ new blue denim, suiting, and shirts, sleekly accented with leather jewelry, pavé timepieces and sequined silver accessories. The Cass Bird-shot imagery is inspired by mother’s skills at multitasking. Elizabeth’s husband Nicholas Krause will appear in the Father’s Day campaign coming later this year.

L’Oreal announces “Worth It Resume” initiative with Kate Winslet, Eva Longoria, and more

L’Oreal is putting its best foot forward for working women this spring, thanks to its latest campaign. Titled “Worth It Resume,” the initiative was made to show how obstacles or failures can be overcome and not determine womens’ self-worth. Recent data reveals that 81% of women feel more pressure to not fail compared to men. The campaign features L’Oréal Paris’s own global president Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, as well as brand ambassadors Eva Longoria, Kate Winslet, Andie MacDowell, Aja Naomi King, Helen Mirren, and Jane Fonda, sharing their “resumes” on LinkedIn that are filled with setbacks that led to their future successes.

“I am proud to partner with L’Oréal Paris to help empower women to embrace risks and pursue their goals without the fear of failure holding them back,” said Longoria. “As a woman, I have experienced the immense sense of pressure to be perfect, but I have found that you have to step out of your comfort zone and become comfortable with hitting a few roadblocks on the journey to success. My hope in sharing my own failures in my “Worth It Resume” is to help women around the world redefine how they view ‘success’ by inspiring them to celebrate the setbacks, the failures and the struggles that may ultimately lead them to their achievements.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’Oréal Paris Official (@lorealparis)

NYLON returns to print with Gwen Stefani

NYLON is officially back in print, with its 25th anniversary issue featuring covergirl Gwen Stefani. In the accompanying editorial, Stefani poses in futuristic fashion styled by Giel Domen & Kenneth Van De Velde and shot by Jan-Michael Quammie. The star’s latest interview with writer Nolan Feeney dives into her Coachella reunion with No Doubt, songwriting, impact on young female musicians today, and more, which you can discover when it hits newsstands in Barnes & Noble stores on April 16.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYLON (@nylonmag)

Coach files trademark infringement against Gap Inc.

The latest legal fashion actions come courtesy of Coach, which has filed a trademark infringement against Gap Inc., according to Legal Dive. The leather goods brand’s cause for complaint stems from two Old Navy t-shirts featuring prominent “Coach” lettering. Its attorneys have stated the clothing items “are likely to create a false impression and deceive consumers, the public, and the trade into believing that there is a connection or association between” both of the brands. Additional claims within the lawsuit include violation of unfair competition laws, stating Gap is a competitor for Coach parent company Tapestry Inc.

Additional reporting by Muriel Mizrahi.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.