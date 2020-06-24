How Baja East, DKNY, ETRO, Todd Snyder and More are Celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride

The fashion world is celebrating Pride month with many brands dropping limited-edition collections and donating sales proceeds to various organizations that work towards benefiting the LGBTQ+ community. Here are 8 brands that are getting their pride on!

1. Baja East

Baja East launched a 4-piece tie-dye capsule collection in celebration of Pride Month, a portion of the sales proceeds will be given to support the Born This Way Foundation, the nonprofit organization which is committed to supporting the wellness and empowering of young people.

2. DKNY

The limited edition DKNY Pride tee was created to celebrate Pride 2020, the brand has partnered with the Hetrick-Martin Institute. HMI Youth Member Nij Brown’s artwork was chosen to be featured on the exclusive tee, which was inspired by New York – the city of dreams and endless opportunities

3. ETRO

ETRO’s limited edition Pegaso Pride handbag is available for purchase exclusively on etro.com, the brand will be donating a percentage of proceeds to Casa Arcobaleno, a Milan based shelter dedicated to those discriminated against by their families for their sexual orientation or gender transition.

4. Haverhill Collection

Jewelry brand Haverhill Collection will donating 10% of proceeds from the Rainbow Collection to The Trevor Project, a leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth.

5. AMI

The brand has joined forces with GLAAD and launched a Rainbow capsule collection specially designed for the pride month. 100% of the proceeds of all worldwide sales will be donated to the non-profit media advocacy organization.

6. Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder has launched the limited-edition Art of Pride collection. The brand has also introduced the Todd Snyder x Timex Pride watch. As per their website the brand announced “In partnership with Timex, we will be donating $10,000 from the sales of the limited “Art of Pride” watch to be split between the Sylvia Rivera Law Project and Rainbow Railroad Foundation.”

7. Pharaoun Cocktail Rings

The accessories brand will donate 100% of the purchase price from the We Are Beautiful Ring to SONG.

8. Ruthie Davis

The brand is donating 20% of sales from the Pride Pump and Pride Kick to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center of New York City.

