Fashion Favorite Gitano To Open Doors Again Next Week

Gitano’s Garden of Love is returning for the third year on July 1st. The Tulum inspired 24,000 square foot outdoor restaurant and bar is also making change to make customers feel safe and socially distanced. Tables will be spread 6 feet apart with hundreds of tropical plants strategically placed to create private gardens. Another big change is all order and payment will be accessible via smartphone with no paper menus or servers. “Super Servers and Hosts” will guide guests. (Not sure what that means exactly but we’ll know soon!) The staff will be required to wear custom tropical inspired face masks, gloves, and rainbow visor shades. There will also an outdoor open-air hand washing station with contactless faucets.

Garden of Love is located at 76 Varick St. They’ll begin taking reservations on July 1st.

