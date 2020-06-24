Lee Uses Illustrations To Show Fall 2020 Collection

Brands are being crafty in the Covid era with different ways to show their upcoming collections. Lee Jeans has turned to New York based illustrator, Justin Teodoro, to show their Fall collection. The Fall collection ceebrates the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s and features their staples such as the Union-All, high rise skinny jeans, and their straight and dungaree ankle.

Teodoro’s illustrations have appeared in WSJ, Vogue, W Magazine, Glamour, and Harper’s Bazaar. He’s a graduate of Parsons School of Design.