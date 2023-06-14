The Daily Celebrated Pride At The Hard Rock Hotel’s RT60 Rooftop

Joyful June is truly here. Last night, team Daily gathered our nearest and dearest to raise a glass to Pride Month and enjoy panoramic views of the city at The Hard Rock Hotel’s chic rooftop bar, RT60. From the stylish designers, models, influencers, tastemakers, executives, and publicists in attendance to music and performances by DJ Tommy Hart and Kevin Aviance, it was an unforgettable celebration of the folks who make the NYC fashion scene so colorful and fun.

Guests arrived to the venue in style, greeting one another and saying ‘cheers’ over all-natural, botanical spritzes by Jennifer Lopez’ better-for-you premium spirits brand Delola. As some snapped outfit pics, others mingling on the roof deck while enjoying Hart’s disco house set. Rosé was flowing thanks to Hampton Water, vodka cocktails came thanks to The Community Spirit Vodka, and others enjoyed smooth tequila options by Teremana.

The moment everyone was waiting for came when Kevin Aviance, the needs-no-introduction nightlife legend and influential dance music artist, took to the center of the room. Aviance gave a rendition of his 1996 ballroom-favorite track Cunty—which is sampled on Beyoncé’s recent Pure/Honey—while also talking about the importance of celebrating Pride. “Work. Fierce. Over. Aviance!”

“As a brand that is infused with music and entertainment, and a hotel in the heart of the theater district, Hard Rock Hotel New York proudly supports the diversity and colorful landscape that makes NYC unlike any city in the world,” says David Salcfas, Hard Rock Hotel New York’s general manager. “Together with NY fashion institution, The Daily Front Row, we’re thrilled to bring the community together in celebration of love and solidarity during Pride month.”

Guests also received “Love Out Loud” Moleskine notebooks, a collaboration between Hard Rock Hotels and Moleskine. The limited-edition “Love Out Loud” notebooks are available for purchase in Rock Shop during Pride Month. All proceeds from will be donated to the OnePULSE Foundation, which was established to open minds and hearts following the Pulse Nightclub tragedy in Florida

Among those in attendance were Milk, Bryan Batt, Victoria Brito, CT Hedden, The Muses, Martin Gregory, The Muses, Bach Mai, Timo Weiland, Marc Bouwer, Garrett Swann, Vincenzo Dimino, Matthew Cancel, Sam Vartholomeos, Ward Simmons, Teddy Wilson, Francesca Vuillemin, Matthew Sinnaeve, Greivy, Jesus Estrada, Antonio Estrada, Win Collier, Jonathan Bokemeyer, Sophie Sumner, Keke Lindgard, Jose Sebastian, Melvin Lawovi, Daniel Benedict, Greg Calejo, Lisa Raden, and many, many more.

See inside the evening below….happy Pride!

Images: Courtesy of The Hard Rock Hotel/ Christos Katsiaouni

