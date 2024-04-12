This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Blake Harrop is now executive vice president, image and communications at Louis Vuitton.

2. Katharine Zarrella is now fashion critic-at-large at Document Journal.

3. Gabriella Romero is now PR manager at DKNY and Donna Karan New York.

4. Safe Kahany is now senior manager of VIP and international media relations at DKNY and Donna Karan New York.

5. Brittany Mileo is now director of public relations at Tibi.

6. Erica Nardella is now director of public relations at Sisley Paris.

7. Patrick Adams is now senior designer of the creative team at Shadow.

8. Melissa Rich Mullan is now the associate vice president of fashion at Jennifer Bett Communications.

9. Arianna Cohen is now account director of the fashion & lifestyle team at Infinity Creative Agency.

10. Hanna Frankel is now director of PR at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

11. Mikaela Baltazar is now junior account manager at CLD PR.

12. Naomi E. Parris is now fashion and beauty writer at Fashion Times.

13. Tyler Schoeber is now associate commerce editor at Fandom.

14. Kez Withers is now head of live at Attachment.

Plus!

15. BOLD PR is now representing Wyn Beauty.

16. Agentry PR is now representing GARAGE.

17. Purple PR is now representing Donde Esteban.

18. Accent PR_ojects is now representing Essentiel Antwerp, Bandier, and Carbon 38.

19. Michel Marie PR is now representing Paragon Fitwear, Justice, Limited Too, REVIVE Collagen, and Mimi Luzon.

20. The Lede Company is now representing Blue Lagoon Skincare and Jacob & Co.

21. Beach House PR is now representing Hairtalk.

22. MP-IMC is now representing Fablerune.

23. Foundation is now representing Yawn.

24. Magrino is now representing Copper Cane Wine & Spirits.

25. Jennifer Bett Communications is now representing Varley.

26. P448 has announced International Expansion with New Division P4448 Europa.

27. MVPR has joined the Palomar network of independent PR agencies.

