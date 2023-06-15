Inside Alice + Olivia’s Ultra-Instagrammable ‘Camp Pride’ Event

A technicolor dream Pride celebration came to Chelsea last night, thanks to Alice + Olivia. The brand hosted its fifth annual celebration for the LGBTQ+ community, with proceeds going to the Ali Forney Center. The theme was Camp Pride, and you know the fashion set loves to ace the assignment. Let’s recap!

Everywhere you looked in the grounds of The Seminary, it was a throwback to summer camp memories of yore—albeit in a more stylish guise. There were folks hanging out on bunk beds in a makeshift cabin room, stocking up on campfire-style snacks (…and cocktails) in a canteen, snapping pics in a Pepto Bismol-pink log station, making friendship bracelets, taking on one another in cornhole, or grabbing a Juneshine seltzer from pool floats which acted as refreshment stations.

The evening welcomed a star-studded guestlist, many of whom were dressed in their summery best from Alice + Olivia. Attendees danced the night away, making their one-time camp-going teen selves proud, enjoying a live performance by Kenzie—against a rainbow backdrop, of course—as well as music by beloved DJ, promoter, and nightlife personality Ty Sunderland.

Stacey Bendet, creative director and CEO of Alice + Olivia highlighted the amazing and tireless work of the Ali Forney Center, which supports homeless LGBTQ youth. In honor of Pride, all Alice + Olivia stores and ecommerce are offering a 20% discount on purchases when shoppers donate to Ali Forney Center’s Amazon registry, through Sunday, June 18. For their support, shoppers will also receive a rainbow ribbon bracelet, as a token of appreciation and allyship. “As a designer, a CEO, and a mother, I believe it’s not just our responsibility, but our privilege to actively participate in Pride and celebrate inclusivity, diversity, and love in all its forms,” Bendet said.

Among those who joined in the fun were Katie Holmes, Ariana DeBose, Dylan Mulvaney, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Olivia Ponton, Tina Leung, Alexandra Richards, Brooks Nader, Sarah Jane Nader, Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Lexi Wood, Joy Sunday, R’Bonney Nola, Ashtin Earle, Dororthy Wang, Cuba Gooding Jr., Kate Bartlett, Aqua Parios, Kasha Davis, Carrie Berk, Ally Love, Achieng Agutu, Kit Kennan, Emira D’Spain, and many, many more.

Peek inside, below:

Images: BFA/Getty

