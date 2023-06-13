Iman For Porter, Miriam Margoyles & Janelle Monáe Star In British Vogue’s Pride Portfolio, Bella Hadid’s Latest Campaign, And More!

Iman covers PORTER

The one and only Iman is gracing the latest digital cover of PORTER, opening up to Lynette Nylander about her groundbreaking five-decade-long career and finding new perspective now that her daughters have flown the proverbial nest. Styled by Natasha Royt in an array of Alaïa, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, and more (queen behavior!), the 67-year-old recalls era-changing moments, shooting with the industry’s most famous names, knowing your worth, advocating for diversity, and what’s next. Lamenting how much work there is still to be done when it comes to acceptance, she says: “I was in LA and I mistook a white man for an employee at the pharmacy. He started berating and screaming at me and wouldn’t stop. I was scared to go back to my car. I thought to myself: ‘I traveled around the US with a girlfriend on a road trip in the ’70s, lived in New York during the Aids crisis, and at this stage in my life, I am afraid.’ I think about the future. For my daughters, my granddaughter. We have homosexuality being outlawed in Uganda, the reversing of Roe Vs. Wade, and soon, it will be the pill. I always say not to forget history, because it has a way of repeating itself.” On the importance of campaigning for a better future, she adds: “There is a power in speaking up. Talk is cheap, but who shows up? Who’s going to stand up and say, ‘I’m gonna be right with you when you’re protesting’? That’s the importance of everything that has happened. And it doesn’t have to be when you are visible. Even if you aren’t necessarily in a position of power, you have a say about things.” Read the full feature right here.

Images: Adrienne Raquel

British Vogue’s Pride portfolio is here

Happy Pride Month! British Vogue has released its annual Pride portfolio, starring a whole roster of talent including Janelle Monáe, Miriam Margolyes, Rina Sawayama, Bella Ramsey, Cat Burns, Emma D’Arcy, Mona Tougaard, and Romy, as well as Chelsea Women footballer Jess Carter, activist and Co-Founder of UK Black Pride Lady Phyll and David Cabreza and Peter McGraith; the first gay couple to marry in the UK. Gracing one of three covers, Miriam Margolyes talks about homosexuality still being illegal in 1966, the year the actress, now 82, came out. “I never had any shame about being gay or anything really. I knew it wasn’t criminal because it was me. I couldn’t be criminal,” she says, although she calls her parents’ hurtful reaction to her sexuality (her made her swear on the Torah that she would never have sex with another woman again.) But ultimately, Margolyes’ message is an uplifting one, telling the mag that she believes gay people are blessed to be different. “I think gay people are very lucky, because we are not conventional, we are a group slightly apart. It gives us an edge. We’re good artists, we’re good musicians. And I like being gay. I wouldn’t want to be straight for anything,” she quips.

Read all the profiles on Vogue.co.uk now.

Bella Hadid fronts the new campaign for Charlotte Tilbury

Pucker up—the latest from Charlotte Tilbury is yours for the taking. The brand has unveiled its new innovation, Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur, which is available exclusively to shop via the just-unveiled Charlotte Tilbury app, as of today. To help share the news, the go-to beauty brand enlisted supermodel Bella Hadid to star in a campaign which showcases the two ways to wear the matte-meets-moisturized lippie—FYI: you can apply it in a ‘bold’ or ‘blurred’ effect. The product doesn’t officially hit shelves until Thursday, but app users can shop it like it’s hot right now, as well as gain tips and tricks as to how to use the product. It’s available in eight shades—Ruby Blur, Flame Blur, Pillow Talk Blur, Nude Blur, Walk of No Shame Blur, Honey Blur, Pillow Talk Medium Blur, and Rose Blur—with a pricetag of $35. Make like Bella and get yours now!

