1. Dana Canedy is now managing editor at The Guardian US.

2. Linday Funston is now editor in chief at The Kitchn.

3. Simon Holloway is now creative director at Dunhill.

4. Bruno Sialelli, creative director at Lanvin, is leaving the company.

5. Elite World Group has appointed Michelle-Marie Scaglia to the board of directors.

6. Mallory Kantowski, digital director at ICA has left the company and is now digital director at Azione PR.

7. Nick Daiber is now head of footwear design at The Proto Collective.

8. Avery Alsandor is now senior manager, influencer at SHADOW.

9. Maria Malonoski, senior PR director at Foundation, is leaving the company.

10. Diana Gdula is now senior manager, PR & communications at The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

11. Julia Le is now communications coordinator, US at ETRO.

12. Kat Craddock, longtime editor and editorial director at SAVEUR, has purchased the media brand from Recurrent. Craddock is CEO and editor in chief, effective immediately.

13. BrandEd has acquired Condé Nast College of Fashion and Design.

Plus!

14. Molly Van Etten Hall has started her own agency, VAN ETTERN PR, and is now representing mirage paris and437.

15. KP McGregor Consulting is now representing model and activist Rawdah.

16. SSM&L is now representing model Lauren Chan.

17. In Addition is now representing Má + Lin.

18. ICA is now representing JULY and Kappa.

19. LION VIP Relations is now representing Megan Roup & The Sculpt Society.

20. MODEWORLD is now representing Marina Moscone.

21. KRUPP Group is now representing ROAM.

22. Agentry PR is now representing Greatness Wins.

23. Totem Fashion is now representing LGNC, AYTEN, and Lana Volkov.

24. Le CollectiveM is now representing Sparkling Pointe Winery and Prince Street Hospitality’s Cucina Alba and Alba Accanto.

25. Pure Imagination PR is now representing the Ferragamo fragrance portfolio in the US under InterParfums.

26. CMM is now representing belif.

27. Fournier PR & Consulting is now representing Byroe Vegan.

28. Magnolia Public Relations is now representing Dear Hayden.

29. The Door is now representing Carbone Fine Food.

