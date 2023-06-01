Editor picksNews

Editor’s Pick: COS Limited-edition Pride T-Shirt Capsule

by Freya Drohan
What: Join the club! To celebrate Pride Month, COS presents a limited-edition capsule of four t-shirts designed in partnership with clubbing institutions which have always been welcoming, safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Who: The retailer is tipping its hat to Brooklyn’s raucous House of Yes, London’s recently-winded down queer club night Sink The Pink, weekly house music haven Horse Music Disco, and Spanish tea-dance party Churros con Chocolate. Each t-shirt is emblazoned with their respective branding, as highlighted in a campaign shot by Brett Lloyd featuring faces from all over the world. In a release, COS explained why it was important to highlight these openminded institutions, now more than ever. “Since before the pandemic, these spaces have declined in numbers, with several still facing battles due to transphobia, homophobia, and gentrification. The beating heart of many queer communities and an important way to be inspired – each of the collectives offer their communities a space to connect and celebrate, allowing freedom to be themselves, whether performing or in the crowd.” Here, here.

Why: This year COS will also donate to Chosen Family Law Center (CFLC) in support of the collaboration. CFLC is a nonprofit legal services organization supporting low-income LGBTQ+ New Yorkers. COS’ contribution will go towards CFLC’s aim of providing year-round advocacy, education, and other crucial support for marginalized individuals.

Where: cosstores.com from June 1.

Happy Pride!

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

