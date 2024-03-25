Kaia Gerber hearts NY—and if you have any doubts, just look at the latest drop from her DKNY campaign for Spring ’24.

The model is the face of DKNY’s new “Heart of NY” capsule collection, directly inspired by the city that never sleeps. In the accompanying images shot by photographer Alasdair McLellan, Gerber poses in the breezy, nostalgic collection, which is available to shop in stores and online from tomorrow. Stylist Alastair McKimm outfitted the Palm Royale star in versatile separates in a white, black, tan, blue, gray, and red color palette, channeling the city’s nonchalant spirit.

The “Heart of NY” capsule highlights casual spring staples seen on the streets of New York itself. Prominent pieces include a t-shirt, a sleeveless hoodie, biker shorts, trousers, a cropped polo, a denim jacket, a miniskirt, and a silky bomber jacket. Rounding out the range is a ball cap, a bucket hat, lace-up sneakers and heeled sock booties. All are accented with “DKNY” lettering, whether in curved varsity script or against a bold red heart—distinctly proclaiming the label’s love for its home turf.

Gerber’s newly-unveiled DKNY campaign—following her recent appointment as DKNY’s global face—also coincides with mom Cindy Crawford’s new gig. Crawford, along with fellow supermodels Amber Valletta, Linda Evangelista, Shalom Harlow, Carolyn Murphy, Liya Kebede, Imaan Hammam, and Karlie Kloss, has been seen fronting Donna Karan New York’s powerful Spring campaign which announced the label’s relaunch, “In Women We Trust.” Two generations leading both labels—which were both founded by designer Donna Karan—at the same time? Like mother, like daughter!

You can shop DKNY’s “Heart of NY” capsule collection when it launches in-stores and online on March 26. In the coming weeks, fans can also expect a range of brand activations both online and in-person—including store moments and events, pop-ups at Harrods and Rinascente, and plenty of social content on DKNY’s Instagram.

