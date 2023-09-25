Today’s fashion headlines…

Julia Fox talks to The New York Times about future

The always amusing Julia Fox talks to The New York Times to promote her upcoming memoir, Down the Drain. She tells writer Jessica Testa that at minimum she can make $20,000 to show up to a brand event. “If I love the brand, I’ll go for a $5,000 store credit,” she says. She also reveals why she didn’t describe having sex with Kanye West in her upcoming book. “Because there, like, wasn’t any. It wasn’t really about that.” Fox might be an It girl now but she has a quieter future in sight. “Ultimately my goal is to fade into obscurity and write scripts, develop movies, TV shows, maybe children’s books, “she says. “I would like to be able to hole up somewhere and write at my leisure.”

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia makes runway debut

Natalia Bryant made her runway debut at the Versace Spring show in Milan on Friday. The 20-year-old walked with friends Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner and wrote on Instagram: “Still feels like a dream. I am beyond honored and grateful.” Mom Vanessa Bryant was in the audience. Bryant is signed with IMG Models.

Kim Kardashian Covers CR with a new look

Kim K’s got a buzzy new look for the 10th anniversary cover of CR Fashion Book. The media mogul shows off a chopped hair look for the cover in a shot by Nadia Lee Cohen. Kardashian has been a muse for CR Fashion Book appearing on their Fall/Winter 2013 cover issue 3, her first major fashion cover, shot by Karl Lagerfeld and art directed by Riccardo Tisci. This is her fourth CR cover. Read Carine Roitfeld’s interview with KK HERE.

Willy Chavarria for all!

After getting “The Best Show in New York” kudos by Vanessa Friedman earlier this month after NYFW, Willy Chavarria is coming to the people. He has partnered with Pacsun on an accessible fashion line, “Big Willy by Willy Chavarria.” The 12-piece collection features a variety of unisex tees and hoodies and is inspired by his Latinx upbringing. Prices for tee shirts are $40.00 and Hoodies are $85.00. The collection will directly contribute through a charitable donation with each purchase to Fresno Barrios Unidos, a non-profit based in Fresno, which is the designers hometown. Sweet.

