The Perfect Serve Aperol Spritz Recipe and Method.

There are plenty of reasons this iconic bright–hued beverage has become Italy’s No. 1 most popular cocktail*. Ever since the Barbieri brothers introduced Aperol, their perfectly balanced aperitif derived from a secret recipe, to the world in 1919 at an International Fair of the Northern Veneto region, it’s become a go-to for joyful celebrations that instantly transport you to la dolce vita of Italy. Particularly when paired with sparkling Prosecco!

And did you know that a century’s worth of history and enjoying Aperol as a ritual culminated in the unveiling of the Terrazza Aperol in Venice, the first flagship location for the brand? Located near the city’s historic Accademia Bridge, Terrazza Aperol is modeled after a bacaro, aka a traditional Venetian bar, where guests can enjoy the dehors, quaint outdoor space, or experience the perfectly crafted Aperol Spritz (and even take part in a master class themselves!) alongside seasonal food pairings by renowned Executive Chef Samuele Silvestri.

No trip to Venezia in the cards? No problem. Channel a Venetian vacanza wherever you are this summer or fall. As enjoying an Aperol Spritz remains the same experience—creating memorable shared moments together.