Kim Kardashian Fêtes Skims x Swarovski, The NYPL Library Lions Gala, Hero Opening, Cider Comes To NYC, And More!

Swarovski opens its flagship, with a little help from Kim

Tying in its grand opening on Fifth Avenue with the upcoming launch of its Skims collaboration, Swarovski hosted a VIP bash last night. The evening, hosted by Swarovski’s CEO Alexis Nasard and creative director Giovanna Engelbert, Kim Kardashian, and Skims CEO Jens Grede, was kicked off with a set by Blond:ish. Notable attendees discovered the upcoming collection of ready to wear and body jewelry (more intel here!) up close and personal, while exploring the new flagship space at 680 Fifth Avenue. The night brought out the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Roberts, Camila Coelho, Anna Della Russo, Ashley Graham, Cindy Mello, Cynthia Erivo, Emily Alyn Lind, Frieda Pinto, Iman, Indya Moore, Jeremy Pope, Jas Tookes, La’Tecia Thomas, Lea Elui, Precious Lee, Rachel Brosnahan, Sabrina Claudio, Tommy Dorfman, and more. The Swarovski store is open now, and the Skims collaboration launches online globally tomorrow.

Images: BFA

The New York Public Library’s annual Library Lions Gala

The era-defining achievements of five talented cultural figures were celebrated on Monday evening at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building. This year’s Lions honored at the Gala were film director Steven Spielberg, culinary entrepreneur Ina Garten, novelist Khaled Hosseini, choreographer Bill T. Jones, and author David Nasaw. Over 450 well-heeled attendees attended the black tie affair, gathering for a cocktail reception before being led upstairs by a 13-piece orchestra to The Rose Main Reading Room for the dinner and program. Guests were welcomed with remarks from Abby Milstein, chair of the Board of Trustees, and Anthony Marx, president of The New York Public Library. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul both spoke to the crowd about what the library means to them on a personal note, reflecting on the lifelong learning they’ve enjoyed through the organization and how it remains a crucial cornerstone in communities across the five boroughs. After the presentation of the medals to the five Lions, the soirée continued downstairs with dessert, drinks, and dancing at the Young Lions afterparty in Astor Hall. This year’s host-chairs include Howard and Eleanor Morgan, Mr. and Mrs. Stephen A. Schwarzman, and Merryl and James Tisch. Co-chairs included Mahnaz Ispahani Bartos and Adam Bartos, Annette de la Renta, Andreas C. Dracopoulos and Anna K. Bousdoukou, H.R.H. Princess Firyal of Jordan, Abby and Howard Milstein, Katharine J. Rayner, Deborah and Chuck Royce, Mr. and Mrs. Andrés Santo Domingo, and Nanar and Tony Yoseloff. Among those in attendance at the event, which continues the NYPL’s fundraising mission, were Andrew Ross Sorkin , Maggie Gyllenhaal , Steve Martin, Candice Bergen, Derek Blasberg , Annette Gordon-Reed , David Zaslav , George Farias , Kate Capshaw , Tony Kushner, and many more.

Images: BFA/Courtesy

Cider opens its first store

Fast-growing, Gen Z-beloved brand Cider has unveiled its first-ever physical presence, with the opening of a Soho pop-up store. Located at 33 Howard Street and open until January 2024, it’s the first time that the brand has been available to shop in person; an impressive feat considering it’s already garnered over 7 million fans across 130 countries since 2020 thanks to its digital presence. The space was designed in partnership with Ringo Studio—a firm known for its innovative retail designs for brands like Glossier, Bala, and Contact Sports—and unsurprisingly, there’s an abundance of ‘big apple red’ tying into the brand’s signature shade. To toast to the store, a party was hosted last week with sounds by DJ Amrit, cocktails by Teremana, and even an after party that followed until late at Loosie’s nearby. The night was attended by Teyana Taylor, Luka Sabbat, Suede Brooks, Olivia Ponton, Yumi Nu, Haley Kalil, Unieke, Kimberly Drew, Noni Cygnor, Lexi Wood, and many more.

Images: BFA

HERO launch night

HERO, an immersive experience bridging art, cutting-edge technology, and storytelling, opened over the weekend at Rockefeller Center. The new endeavor from Collective and MATTE is a ticketed exhibition with innovative use of sound and light during the day—they’ve partnered with audio brand BOSE, enlisted Philippe Aubin-Dionne aka Jacques Greene and Vase Music for the soundscape, and Nitemind for the lighting design—before becoming an exclusive, blank space canvas event space for the evening. The premiere exhibition, The Liminal, will be on view beginning November 4 through December 31, featuring works by international talent such as Aaron Taylor Kuftner, Benjamin Gordon, and Children of the Light. Check it out now!

Images: BFA

