The Ivan Bart Memorial Fund, Gwyneth Gets Reflective For Goop, Dolce & Gabbana’s New Book, Plus! What Brought Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford To Town?

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber hit Chelsea for Planet OMEGA celebration

Abother night, another star-studded red carpet event at the Planet OMEGA exhibit in West Chelsea. Last night turned the spotlight on female stories, with the luxury watchmaker calling on its first-ever (!) ambassador, Cindy Crawford, to take to the stage. Crawford, who became part of the brand’s family of faces way back in 1995, enlisted her daughter Kaia Gerber to join her at Chelsea Factory, representing two generations of ambassadors, as they discussed their careers, change, their connection to the brand, charity work, and more with moderator Kristina O’Neill. Among the audience hearing their trajectories were Dougie Joseph, Meredith Duxbury Sean O’Pry, and Fern Mallis, among many other industry insiders and VIPs. ICYMI: Planet OMEGA is on view until end of day on Friday, November 19 at Chelsea Factory on West 26th Street, allowing watch aficionados the opportunity to take a walk down memory lane and discover iconic Swiss-made timepieces from over the decades across six categories (Sport and Olympic Games, Space, Ocean, James Bond, Friends, and Precision). Peek inside last night’s event, below:

Images: BFA/Courtesy

Family and friends of Ivan Bart launch FIT fund in his honor

In the wake of Ivan Bart’s sudden passing last month, friends and family of the executive and trailblazer have established the Ivan Bart Memorial Scholarship at the Fashion Institute of Technology in his honor. Bart, who was president of IMG Models for almost 30 years where he’s credited with defining a new era for models and talent, was a board member of the FIT Foundation and was passionate about nurturing those entering the industry. A new web page where people can donate states that the Ivan Bart Memorial Scholarship will preferably go to an “exceptional applicant who has been raised by a single parent” nothing that that is something close to Bart’s heart. You can donate to the fund honoring his legacy here.

Gwyneth channels her alter egos for goop’s holiday guide

If you thought you’d never see Gwyneth Paltrow return to her acting roots, think again. While she stepped away from the entertainment industry to focus on her behemoth of a wellness company years ago, Paltrow showed she’s still able to bolster her comedy chops with the launch of the goop holiday campaign. In the video, the Oscar winner revisited some of her most famous roles, including a kohl eyeliner-heavy Margo Tenenbaum and Pepper Potts, now complete with an LED Mask in a nod to her fictional Marvel boss, Tony Stark, as well as her other dualities like workout Gwyneth and mom Gwyneth. There’s even a nod to the star’s iconic 1997 Academy Awards appearance, as she dons the pink Ralph Lauren gown she wore to accept her statuette. Watch the video below, and peruse the GP-approved goop gift guides right here.

Dolce & Gabbana release new coffee table tome

The latest chic addition to your fashion-forward library? Nero: The Color of Dolce&Gabbana. The Italian label has launched a new large format book printed in (you guessed it!) black and white, documenting seminal moments from the brand’s history. The project, published by Rizzoli, is fronted by Kim Kardashian, and stars equally monumental cultural figures of the age in its glossy pages, like Monica Bellucci, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Madonna—as well as portraits of unknown, local individuals. The compilation of imagery (including a lot of previously unseen photographs) from the 1980s through now is lensed by the likes of Sergio Larrain, Bruno Barbey, Ellen von Unwerth, Gian Paolo Barbieri, Mert&Marcus, Helmut Newton, Peter Lindberg, Paolo Roversi, and Giuseppe Tornatore; who’ve helped the design duo paint a particularly glamorous and sensual image of their native Italy since the foundation of the brand. The substantial 544-page book is available now, priced at $250.

