Mytheresa toasts to NYFW

On the tiles with Mytheresa! Designers, stylists, editors, models, and tastemakers headed to Noho watering hole Temple Bar for one last leisurely cocktail soirée before the NYFW madness officially kicked off on Friday morning. Chic guests enjoyed a DJ set by Mona Matuoka and fueled up on mini grilled cheese toasties, sliders, and french fries (don’t ever believe the myth that fashion people don’t eat!) as they compared Google Calendars. See who was there, below:

Images: BFA

Inside the Hourglass Cosmetics speakeasy

Pucker up! Hourglass Cosmetics took over The Mulberry in Soho to celebrate its lip collection. Guests traveled through a mirrored corridor (all the better for applying last-minute lippie touch-ups) and found their next go-to lip combinations across the new Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm, Shape & Sculpt Lip Liner, and Unlocked Soft Matte Lipstick. The evening was co-hosted with Emily Ratajkowski and the brand’s founder and CEO, Carisa Janes, and brought out the likes of Helena Christensen, Lori Harvey, Hung Vanngo, Kelly Rutherford, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Kahlana Barfield Brown, Nam Vo, Katie Jane Hughes and many more, to enjoy cocktails, light bites, and music by Amrit.

Images: Courtesy

Maison Hennessy and Phillip Lim hosted their third annual Lunar New Year spectacle

Phillip Lim might be hosting his NYFW experience this afternoon, but that didn’t stop the designer from throwing a celebration for the books last night. Lim and Hennessy put their heads together for ‘Enter The Dragon’—their third annual Lunar New Year extravaganza. Hosted at the Times Square Edition Hotel, the seated dinner party at the Garden West room saw the likes of Awkwafina, Laura Kim, Fernando Garcia, Ezra J. William, Soo Joo Park, Ronny Chieng, Chriselle Lim, Jeannie Mai, Aoki Lee Simmons, Blake Abbie, and more gather for a family-style feast prepared by Chef Calvin Eng of Bonnie’s, and signature Hennessy cocktails including the V.S.O.P Dragon Sidecar and X.O Dragon Old Fashioned. Ignoring bed time, many attendees kept the fun going at the after party over in the hotel’s Paradise Club, where DJs Noodles and Soo Joo Park spun tracks ’til late while guests marveled at fire silk fan dancers and aerial artists.

Images: BFA

