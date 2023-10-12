The Final Adidas x Ivy Park Collection, At Home With Self-Portrait (And EmRata!), Mackage’s FW ’23 Campaign, Plus! What’s New From Ferragamo…

IVY PARK NOIR drops today

Don’t cry ’cause it’s over, smile ’cause it happened, etc. etc. Alas, the end has come for the long-running adidas and IVY PARK collaboration, with the final co-created collection being revealed today. Fittingly in all-black, the capsule is a sleek and fashion-forward offering intended for activewear but appropriate for whatever the day might throw at you, thanks to a mix of embossed leather, lacquered latex, mesh, twill, velvet, jersey, and mesh. An accompanying black and white campaign takes inspiration from Helmut Newton and Richard Avedon, showcasing the standout Vantablack-hued pieces such as body-con cropped tops and pants, relaxed 3-D molded knit sweatsuits, multifunctional jackets, chunky-soled sneakers, and an over the knee boot. The collection is available in sizes XXS-3XL on October 12, with prices ranging from $35-$350.

Emily Ratajkowski is the latest face of Self-Portrait

Model and mom Emily Ratajkowski is the star of a new Self-Portrait campaign, dreamed up sentimentally by founder and creative director Han Chong. The series, At Home with Self-Portait, harks back to the designer’s memories of growing up and seeing strong female figures dressed up while going about their everyday life behind closed doors. To execute it, the brand teamed up with award-winning British visual artist Nick Waplington to capture Ratajowksi and a quartet of kid models in pieces from both the womenswear and childrenswear offering. “I loved the idea of injecting a sense of occasion into the everyday—I grew up in a household which took great pride in dressing up for any and every occasion. This has fueled my work, where we have become the brand of choice for families to wear to celebrations big or small, at home or out,” Chong said of the project. Ratajkowski wears pieces including two-piece sets, knitwear, and denim which are available now.

Mackage presents its Fall Winter 2023 campaign

Say hello to the new faces of Mackage: Andreea Diaconu and Simon Nessmann. Together they are leading the charge in the Canadian luxury outerwear brand’s Fall Winter 2023 imagery, which showcases a commitment to sustainability and made-to-last craftsmanship. The cold weather-ready collection introduces new unique puffers with soft wash fabrics, sheepskin jackets with double collars, sharply-cut coats in hydrology leather, and pieces made with recycled down. There’s also plenty of cashmere, quilted jackets, and sumptuous shearling, which has all helped the brand in winning over fans such as Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle, and Adriana Lima. The collection is available now.

Ferragamo launches the Hug bag

First unveiled in February on the runway, Maximilian Davis-designed the Hug bag has officially arrived. Already spotted cradled in the arms of Kylie Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, Monica Bellucci, and Anok Yai, the new Ferragamo item blends the sophisticated heritage of the Italian house with Davis’ unwaveringly modern approach. The luxury bag, which comes rendered in both hard and soft texture options, takes skilled artisans at least five hours alone to a combine the painstakingly-created pieces, from the top handle to the main body and frame with hand lacquered edges. As would only be fitting for a work of art, artist Paolo Ventura put his spin on things by interpreting the Hug through new works—seen below. The bag is available now in three different iterations including a pouch and a tote bag in a medium and small size across a palette of black, midnight blue, yellow, optic white and Ferragamo red, with gold or palladium finished hardware.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.