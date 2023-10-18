Mytheresa and Erdem meet for dinner in Chicago

London-based Canadian designer Erdem Moralıoglu and luxury e-tailer Mytheresa got together to host both of their first-ever event in the Chicago market. Marking the milestone, it couldn’t have taken place just anywhere, with the two brands pulling out all the stops in order to host tastemakers and VIPs at the stunning Cultural Center in the heart of the city. The regal landmark building was the perfect backdrop for the fairytale frocks worn by the likes of Aurora James, Meena Harris, Sarita Choudhury, Jacquelyn Jablonski, and Kristen Cawley. Also in attendance were Amy Sall, Azeeza Khan, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Gab Waller, Ilana Torbiner, Kristina O’Neill, Kate Foley, and Mytheresa’s Michael Kliger and Heather Kaminetsky.

Images: BFA

Saks and Brunello Cucinelli toast to 25 years of partnership

It was an Italian takeover at L’Avenue at Saks in New York City last night, as the forerunners of the quiet luxury movement, Brunello Cucinelli, were celebrated in fitting fashion. Saks is marking its 25th anniversary of working with the brand with newly redesigned and expanded menswear and womenswear boutiques, the launch of an exclusive capsule collection, and a special window display and installations on view through October 30. Mr. Cucinelli was in town, joined by the likes of Lucy Liu, Phillipa Soo, William Abadie, James Turlington, Laura Brown, Amanda Nguyen, Ashley Stark, Cristina Ehrlich, Claiborne Swanson Frank, Toby Milstein, Marc Metrick, Roopal Patel, Tracy Margolies, Carolina Cucinelli, Federica Cucinelli, Massimo Caronna, and many more for a divine dinner at the upscale eatery. DJ Bec Adams was also on hand to provide the evening’s set list

Images: BFA

Ziwe and pals celebrate Black Friend: Essays launch

Media personality Ziwe has penned her first book, Black Friend: Essays; a nuanced and thought-provoking take on identity, race, gender expectations, and so much more. To truly celebrate the new career chapter, the comedian and writer flipped through her rolodex for a launch event surrounded by her nearest and dearest, which took place at The Penthouse at The Standard, East Village last night. Joining the inimitable star on the evening were Emily Ratajakowski, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Jaboukie, Jo Firestone, Hannah Berner, Dan Perlman, West Dakota, Peyton Dixon, Rob Franklin, Karina Milan, and Jen Goma, among many others.

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.