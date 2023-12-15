Emily Ratajkowski hosted a night out with Miu Miu

Emily Ratajkowski is the latest it girl to collaborate with Miu Miu on their Miu Miu Select initiative. The model and entrepreneur handpicked her faves for a special edit, which was celebrated in style during a cocktail party at the brand’s 57th Street boutique this week. EmRata was joined by fellow runway regulars, editors, and tastemakers, with many attendees shopping her must-haves which were customized with a hand-sewn, signed tag during the event as they enjoyed drinks, snacks, and a DJ set by Memphy. Among those spotted perusing the pieces and enjoying the bash were Sophia Roe, Indira Scott, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Hunter Abrams, Paloma Elsesser, Imani Randolph, Samuel Hine, Jessie Andrews, Tyler Mazaheri, Alexander Roth, Stephanie Hui, and more.

Images: BFA

A star-studded turnout for The Cinema Society’s special screening of Memory

A listers headed to NeueHouse Cinema for a viewing of Memory, alongside its stars Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard, Merritt Wever, Jessica Harper, and Brooke Timber, and writer/director Michel Franco. Also turning up to support were Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal, as well as a whole host of actors. The tender love story follows Chastain’s Sylvia, a social worker, who reconnects with Sarsgaard’s Saul following their high school reunion. The screening and after party at the NoMad venue welcomed David Byrne, Edie Falco, Chloe Grace Moretz, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Patrick Wilson and Dagmara Dominczyk, Susan Sarandon, Justin Bartha, Christopher Briney, Doug Liman, Billy Magnussen, Beau Willimon, Noma Dumezweni, Samantha Mathis, Danny Strong and Caitlin Mehner, David Rasche, Huma Abedin, Waris Ahluwalia, Derek Blasberg, David Krumholtz, Talia Ryder, Michael Aronov, John Bubniak, Alexander Dinelaris, Sami Gayle, Sarah Himadeh, Gabe Fazio, Jihae, Sam Vartholomeos, Geoffrey Fletcher, Celia Weston, Daniel Benedict, Cinema Society Founder Andrew Saffir, and Ketchup Entertainment CEO Gareth West.

Images: BFA

Slinging pies with Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman got the gang together for a fun-filled pizza making class at fan favorite Lower East Side spot Pizza School NYC. The evening was rife for content, with no shortage of snappable moments as creators and influencers tried their hand at mastering the perfect pie. Naturally, the brand’s flats, heels, and boots in various shades of tomato and cherry red made for the perfect pairing, with attendees picking their favorites from the endless assortment of hits to wear for the event. Among those who took part were Emily Billings, Raeann Langas, Kristina Zias, Clarke Peoples, Ana Wolfermann, Kelsey Kotzur, Halley Kate, Olivia Marcus, Heather Hurst, Anna Barger, Rubeiri Cornelio, Sarita Cuervo, and Victoria Casalino.

Images: Courtesy

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and G. Label by Goop’s holiday celebration

Tinsel and ‘tinis all around! The utmost tastemaker Gwyneth Paltrow invited her nearest and dearest to an intimate holiday gathering at her home. The evening saw friends of the Goop founder flock to her famously chic abode, wearing their G. Label by Goop finest for an evening of celebration. Guests sipped on festive Basil Hayden ‘Golden Hour’ and ‘Black Walnut Manhattan’ cocktails and enjoyed delicious bites, including caviar topped baked potatoes, cheesy gougères, and mini steak frites as they dished on their December plans. Among those who joined Paltrow for the evening were Chelsea Handler, Rachel Zoe, Tracy Anderson, Tinx, and Molly Sims.

Images: Getty

Freud’s Last Session screening at the Quad Cinema

Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society hosted a screening of Freud’s Last Session at the Quad Cinema, with its star Matthew Goode in attendance, followed by an after party at Society Cafe at the Walker Hotel Greenwich Village. Tongue firmly in cheek, guests shared a laugh over cocktails named Freudian Sip. As well as Goode, writer/director Matthew Brown was in attendance, alongside executive producer Robert Stillman. The evening brought out Noma Dumezweni, Jim Gaffigan, Gina Gershon, Odelya Halevi, Joe Keery, Chase Sui Wonders, , Michael Aronov, Caroline Aaron, Sami Gayle, Sam Vartholomeos, Gabe Fazio, Reed and Delphine Krakoff, Gilles Mendel, Davi Santos, Kathryn Leigh Scott, Sophie Sumner, Yigal Azrouel, Andrew Boszhardt, Revell Carpenter, Julia Chatterley, Will Cotton and Rose Dergan, Judy Licht and Jerry Della Femina, Grace and Chris Meigher, Coco Mitchell, James Marshall, Whitney St. John and Nacho Ramos, Ken Sunshine, Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir, and Sony Pictures Classics co-presidents Michael Barker and Tom Bernard.

Images: BFA

Toni Garrn launches her platform, Super Flea Market

Supermodel Toni Garrn has unveiled her new venture, Super Flea Market; introducing it to the world with a cocktail soirée hosted during Art Basel in Miami. The concept, set to go live in spring, sees a curated selection of premium pre-

loved fashion items from international celebrities and Garrn’s fellow models including Karlie Kloss, Gisele Bündchen, and Gigi Hadid on offer (as well as her own pieces!), proceeds from which will go to a thoughtfully-chosen network of environmental and social charity organizations and NGOs. The bash was held at Soho Beach House, with the likes of Claire Holt, Arlenis Sosa, Jessica Wang, and Julia Von Boehm stopping by to support and enjoy music by DJ duo Noah and Elyas Becker. Guests also left the event with a goody bag including t-shirts redesigned by French artist Pandora Graessel.

Images: BFA

