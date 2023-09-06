New York Fashion Week is almost upon is, which means it’s also time to unveil the honorees of The Daily Front Row’s annual Fashion Media Awards—now in its 10th iteration. The star-studded red carpet, cocktail reception, and seated ceremony celebrating major achievements and the industry’s key players will take place once again at the Rainbow Room in Midtown Manhattan, with the funniest Scot in NYC, Alan Cumming, reprising his role as emcee.

Without further ado, here are the honorees for 2023….

Style Icon: Pamela Anderson

Fashion Visionary: Jeremy Scott

Shoe Brand of the Year: Sarah Jessica Parker, SJP Collection

Model of the Year: Grace Elizabeth

Breakout Model of the Year: Lila Moss

Creatives of the Year: Inez & Vinoodh

Breakthrough Photographer of the Year: Elizaveta Pordonia

Cover star of the Year: Martha Stewart for Sports lllustrated Swimsuit Issue

Magazine of the Year: Nina Garcia, Elle

Best Podcast: Emily Ratajkowski, The High Low with EmRata

Fashion Innovator: Jane Siskin, Cinq à Sept

