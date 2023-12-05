Angelina Jolie is WSJ. Magazine’s next cover star

Hollywood heavyweight and humanitarian Angelina Jolie is ready for her next act. The founder of Atelier Jolie is gracing the December/January cover of WSJ. Magazine, opening up to the publication about what to expect from the future of the sustainable fashion venture, which she launched officially last month. The community-building atelier-meets cafè-meets artisan market place collective is Jolie’s response to the industry’s impact on the planet. “I don’t know the answers,” she says of the impetus to start the collective. “Can we avoid doing real damage—not only to the earth, but the garment workers? … Is it possible that I could go somewhere and enjoy making clothes, enjoy wearing clothes and not hurt anybody? And actually maybe treat people well?” She adds: “I’ll probably lose money, maybe even for a while…If I can eventually put into practice some things that I think are improvements and I just break even, that’s a huge victory.” For her editorial feature, Jolie was styled by Tonne Goodman in pieces from Atelier Jolie and photographed by Annemarieke Van Drimmelen. Read the full story here.

Images: Annemarieke Van Drimmelen

Mytheresa and Flamingo Estate celebrated the launch of the Holiday House

Mytheresa and Flamingo Estate have once again teamed up. Their latest partnership sees a 1,500 square foot candy-adorned Holiday House in Highland Park open to the public, with recreated rooms from Flamingo Estate filled with the most covetable Mytheresa luxury items, accessories, and homeware….all made entirely from gingerbread, no biggie. As well as containing a life-size gingerbread piano, the Holiday House also comprises a European style corner-bakery offering cookies, with all net proceeds going to the Los Angeles Unified School District. To officially ring in the season and launch the Holiday House in fittingly haute form, Mytheresa and Flamingo Estate hosted a cocktail fête, which welcomed the likes of Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Laura Harrier, Justine Skye, Aurora James, Hilary Rhoda, Tallulah Willis, Alana Hadid, Erin Walsh, Maeve Reilly, Meena Harris, and Zanna Roberts Rassi, among others.

Images: BFA

Gabriela Hearst partners with Save the Children for the holiday season

For the fifth consecutive year, sustainably-minded luxury brand Gabriela Hearst will direct awareness and funds to the leading humanitarian organization Save the Children. Through December 25, 100% of net proceeds across ready to wear, accessories, and handbags in stores and online will be donated to Save the Children to support its Children’s Emergency Response Fund (CEF). This also means that the brand’s handbags, which are usually only available via a waitlist, are shoppable online with an option for complimentary engraving too. “It is our fifth consecutive year giving our retail net proceeds to Save The Children,” the namesake designer said in a release. “At Gabriela Hearst, we believe the month of December is to think of others, those far and close that need assistance and attention.” Save the Children is often the first or only child-focused organization working in hard-to-reach conflict zones, including Israel/Gaza, Syria, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.

Gabrriette is the new face of I.AM.GIA

It Girl du jour Gabrriette has landed a new campaign. The LA-based muse and model is fronting the December drop from Aussie label I.AM.Gia. The collection, titled GLOW, is full of pieces for the uninhibited—think: teeny sheer lace dresses, pants with cut-out sides, lace-up leathers, bustiers, Y2K-reminiscent metallic bikinis, and more. Peep the campaign, shot in Miami, below, and shop it online right here.

