This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Katie Drummond is now global editorial director at Wired.

2. Alexandra Whittaker is now deputy editor at Cosmopolitan.

3. Aaron Royce is now digital editor at Footwear News.

4. Christian Gollayan is now deputy editor, commerce at Men’s Health and Women’s Health.

5. Larry Stansbury is now commerce reporter at the New York Post.

6. Austin Butler is now a global ambassador for YSL Beauty.

7. Adrienne Lazarus is now president at Madewell.

8. Vanessa Veltre is now associate vice president at Alison Brod Marketing and Communications.

9. Stephanie Jags is now vice president of digital at Factory PR.

10. Mathé Kamsutchom is now director of digital at Factory PR.

11. Kelly Carioti is now brand president at JuJuBe.

12. Ann Marie Oseguera is now PR director at Elle Communications.

13. Isabella Ilgun is now PR manager, North America at Mytheresa.

14. Jentry Smith is now junior account executive, fashion & retail at SHADOW.

15. Trinny Woodall, fashion authority and founder of beauty brand Trinny London, has launched a podcast called Fearless. Episodes will see guests such as Tan France, Debra Messing, and Jo Malone share personal stories about overcoming challenges and lessons learned through tough life experiences. The podcast is available now.

Plus!

16. Purple PR is now representing Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson’s two new brands, Diamond Drunk and Polite Society. Purple PR is also now representing Lashify.

17. Factory PR is now representing Tokyo James.

18. Lucky Chalm is now representing Emma Pills.

19. Azione is now representing INK + ALLOY.

20. IHPR is now representing Naked Cashmere.

21. Mega Mega Projects is now representing Christina Caruso.

22. VLIV Communications is now representing PLA (formerly Paris Lash Academy) and Mirabella.

23. CL Collective is now representing MEILI.

24. SHADOW is now representing The Press Club Grill.

25. The Collective PR is now representing Grace de Monaco.

26. CLD PR is now representing Eternal Blue.

27. TPM Consulting is now representing Neil J. Rodgers.

