The hottest ticket in town last night was the QR code to gain access to Manhattan Center. The rumor mill was in overdrive as to what the highly-anticipated Victoria’s Secret The Tour ’23 event would entail—would it be a show of sorts? A performance? Would there be Angel wings? In short: the answer was yes, yes, yes.

Although it was not a runway show per se, the venue was filled with almost every major name supermodel the lingerie brand has ever worked with. As such, it meant that being in the circular space guaranteed you were, quite literally, rubbing shoulders with the women most synonymous with the brand’s campaigns and shows over the last decade+.

The Tour ’23 event came ahead of the docu-series of the same name, which is set to air on Amazon on September 26. The project is a step away from the traditional catwalk spectacle the company was known for, and a key turning point in its new chapter as a more inclusive and progressive label. Looks from the series, which follows creatives in cities like London, Bogota, and Lagos, were on display in the room, alongside archival wings once worn at the annual fashion shows by many of the models in attendance.

Guests then watched a snippet of the upcoming doc-meets-streamed runway show on a colossal screen before being treated to special performances by Goyo and Doechii, as her tour mate Doja Cat cheered on from the balcony. Naomi Campbell, who opened the celebration, was wearing a bespoke design by VS20 designer Bubu Ogisi from The Tour ’23.

On the pink carpet, Adriana Lima and Adut Akech wore their custom Victoria’s Secret looks from The Tour, Quannah Chasinghorse wore a bespoke design by VS20 designer Melissa Valdez, while campaign stars Paloma Elsesser and Emily Ratajkowski were in custom Victoria’s Secret ‘fits. Doja Cat, Renee Rapp, AnnaSophia Robb, Jamie Chung, Lori Harvey, Alix Earle, Olivia Ponton, Naomi Osaka, and Remi Bader were also among those wearing a mix of Victoria’s Secret best-sellers and vintage pieces too.

Also in attendance were (deep breath!) Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Brooke Shields, Grace Elizabeth, Imaan Hammam, Guinevere van Seenus, Halima Aden, Taylor Hill, Mariacarla Boscono, Indya Moore, Lila Moss, Iris Law, Lourdes Leon, Jordyn Woods, Amelia Gray, Jasmine Sanders, Brooks Nader, Winnie Harlow, Candice Huffine, Julia Fox, Leonie Hanne, Pat McGrath, Chris Appleton, Lukas Gage, Joseph Altuzarra, Abby Champion, Adwoa Aboah, Camille Kostek, Grave Vanderwaal, Ivy Getty, Jennifer Fisher, Ellie Thumann, Emira D’Spain, Alton Mason, Alva Claire, Chloe Fineman, Rocky Barnes, Tessa Brooks, Tezza Barton, Meredith Duxbury, Xenia Adonts, Yseult, Ziwe Fumudoh, Sora Choi, Charly Jordan, Devyn Garcia, Maty Fall, Mayowa Nicolas, Valentina Sampaio, Jill Kortleve, and many, many more. VS20 Creatives Aoi Yamada, Bubu Ogisi, Cristina Sánchez Salamanca Ebun Sodipo, Eloghosa Osunde, Goyo, Jen Fang, Kaito Itsuki, KOM-I, Korty Eniola Olanrewaju, Lorena Torres, Margot Bowman, Melissa Valdés Duque, Michaela Stark, Phoebe Collings James, Piisciis Canizales, Supriya Lele, Umi Ishihara, and Wavy The Creator were also in town for the bash.

Take a peek inside, below:

Images: Getty/BFA

