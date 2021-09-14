Eight Fall-Ready Made In Italy Knitwear & Cashmere Brands We’re Shopping

We’re still on a high from New York Fashion Week, but we can’t help but transport ourselves across the pond to Italy—where time moves more slowly but the fashion certainly still wows! Lucky for you, we’re introducing you to the 50 Made in Italy brands ready to show at COTERIE’s trade show, scheduled to return to in-person format in NYC from September 19-21. Next up on our list: cashmere and knitwear that nod to Italian expertise with every stitch! Ciao ciao!

Kash

Forget pizza and pasta, we’re splurging our euros on Kash cashmere, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. With centuries-old craftsmanship and modern innovation at its core, Kash promises a made-to-last guarantee. Sweater vests, color-blocked cardigans, button-down knits, and turtlenecks—mamma mia!

Tricot Chic

Since being founded in Paderno d’Adda in 1972, luxe knits have always been Tricot Chic’s bread and butter. Over the years, the brand has expanded its offering, though its knitwear roots are where it has always shone its brightest. And it still does—especially with the founding family and craftsmanship in the driver’s seat.

Ta.Sk.

Founded by Tamara Skoblikova and Giovanni Vasta, Ta.Sk. touts a unique design ethos: minimalist, yet deluxe knitwear destined to make a statement. Designed for women, Ta.Sk.’s offering comprises everything from sweaters to scarves, loungewear sets to trench coats, and we’re itching to get our hands on all of it. Wait—did someone say cashmere sweat sets? You had us at ciao!

Purotatto

Delivering irresistible—and we mean irresistible—garb season after season, Purotatto knows exactly what a Mediterranean dress code should look like, no matter the time of year. From cashmere sweaters and pleated trousers to breezy linens and summer frocks, there’s no reason Purotatto shouldn’t be a go-to for wardrobe essentials all year round.

Alpha Studio

Flaunting irresistible staple picks for both men and women, Alpha Studio has been leading the way in the world of knitwear since its inception 35 years ago. Based in Florence, the brand delivers on extraordinary quality, unmistakable elegance, and a Florentine aesthetic by way of clean knits and racks brimming with everyday pieces—all at an affordable price.

She’s So

Fifty years after its inception, She’s So customers are still flocking to its doors. Why, you ask? The couture-standard knitwear, of course. Oh, and the best part—each piece looks as good IRL as it does on the runways. Bellissima!

Melarosa

Hand-painted, luxury Italian knits? Say no more! Sourced and produced from the vineyard-heavy region of Tuscany, Melarosa goods enlist non-toxic and environmentally-friendly dyes that will keep your knits fresh years after purchase!

BASE Milano

Touting an impressive collection of sophisticated knitwear—and a seamless combination of urban spirit blended with Italian tradition—BASE Milano is the luxury sportswear line of dreams. Aside from the knitted garb, of course, the brand focuses heavily on clean lines and universal aesthetic appeal. Knitwear per tutti!

