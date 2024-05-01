Mother’s Day: Chic Sweaters, Jewelry, & More Perfect Gifts from Talbots!

Are you ready for Mother’s Day? We are, thanks to Talbots. The fashion retailer features an array of chic, classic pieces, including knit sweaters, cardigans, and wraps in a range of colors that make wonderful go-to gifts. Talbots also holds a wide selection of accessories that are perfect for moms and any special women in your life—including pendant necklaces, drop earrings, and woven and colorful handbags.

Supermodel Niki Taylor also gave us a hand while picking her favorite gifts for the occasion. This season, Niki is loving Talbots’ newest button-up and sleeveless shirts, tote bags, and more as Mother’s Day gifts—which you can check out in her latest video.

We looked through Talbots’ site ahead of the holiday as well, and—complete with Niki’s help—found a range of colorful, modern, and stylish pieces to choose from. Below, discover our must-have Talbots picks that make for perfect gifts this Mother’s Day.

Open Stitch sailor collar sweater, $100

Sleeveless side-button linen pop-over, $90

Painted paisley silk square scarf, $80

Floral jewelry case and stud earrings set, $70

Airy Gauze button-front shirt, $100

Airy Gauze pull-on shorts, $60

Metal Tiles stretch bracelet, $40

Knotted cord tote, $90

Maya beaded block-heeled sandals, $150

Metallic straw flared wristlet, $90

Organic pendant necklace, $60

Classic linen blazer, $179

Leather drawstring crossbody bag, $130

Neely & Chloe painted paisley travel wallet, $142

Charming cardigan, $90

Viv Shimmer raffia slide sandals, $129

Bezel set oval drop earrings, $40

Raffia crossbody bag, $139

Glorious Garden occasion wrap, $90

Classic pearl hoop earrings, $35

Bamboo-textured link necklace, $90

Royce cork wedge sandals, $149

Cropped linen jacket, $169

Leather-trimmed rattan clutch, $169

Mother of pearl pendant necklace, $80

Jersey stitch ruana, $100

Beatrice twist metallic sandals, $159

Beautiful Bouquet bracelet, $50

Glorious Garden pullover sweater, $90

Beautiful Bouquet stud earrings, $30

Coffee to Cocktails drop earrings, $30

All images: Courtesy of Talbots

