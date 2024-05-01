Chic Report

Mother’s Day: Chic Sweaters, Jewelry, & More Perfect Gifts from Talbots!

The brand’s accessories, clothing, and more are sure to delight any special woman in your life. 

Niki Taylor (Courtesy of Talbots)

Are you ready for Mother’s Day? We are, thanks to Talbots. The fashion retailer features an array of chic, classic pieces, including knit sweaters, cardigans, and wraps in a range of colors that make wonderful go-to gifts. Talbots also holds a wide selection of accessories that are perfect for moms and any special women in your life—including pendant necklaces, drop earrings, and woven and colorful handbags.

Supermodel Niki Taylor also gave us a hand while picking her favorite gifts for the occasion. This season, Niki is loving Talbots’ newest button-up and sleeveless shirts, tote bags, and more as Mother’s Day gifts—which you can check out in her latest video.

We looked through Talbots’ site ahead of the holiday as well, and—complete with Niki’s help—found a range of colorful, modern, and stylish pieces to choose from. Below, discover our must-have Talbots picks that make for perfect gifts this Mother’s Day.

Open Stitch sailor collar sweater, $100

Mother's Day, Talbots, gifts, gift guides, sweater, collared sweater

Sleeveless side-button linen pop-over, $90

Mother's Day, Talbots, gifts, gift guides, tops, sleeveless popover

Painted paisley silk square scarf, $80

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, scarf, silk scarf

Floral jewelry case and stud earrings set, $70

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, earrings, jewelry, earrings set

Airy Gauze button-front shirt, $100

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, shirt, tops, collared shirt

Airy Gauze pull-on shorts, $60

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, bottoms, shorts

Metal Tiles stretch bracelet, $40

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, jewelry, bracelet, tile bracelet

Knotted cord tote, $90

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, bag, tote

Maya beaded block-heeled sandals, $150

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, sandals, blue sandals, block heel sandals, beaded sandals

Metallic straw flared wristlet, $90

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, wristlet, woven wristlet, gold wristlet

Organic pendant necklace, $60

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, jewelry, necklace, organic pendant necklace

Classic linen blazer, $179

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, clothing, blazer, linen blazer

Leather drawstring crossbody bag, $130

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, bag, pink bag, crossbody bag

Neely & Chloe painted paisley travel wallet, $142

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, wallet, travel wallet, printed wallet

Charming cardigan, $90

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, clothing, cardigan, blue cardigan

Viv Shimmer raffia slide sandals, $129

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, shoes, sandals, raffia sandals, slides, slide sandals

Bezel set oval drop earrings, $40

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, earrings, stone earrings, bezel set earrings

Raffia crossbody bag, $139

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, bags, raffia bag, crossbody bag, woven bag, purple bag

Glorious Garden occasion wrap, $90

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, wrap, knitwear, printed wrap

Classic pearl hoop earrings, $35

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, earrings, pearl earrings, hoop earrings, hoops

Bamboo-textured link necklace, $90

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, necklace, jewelry, silver necklace, textured necklace, bamboo link necklace

Royce cork wedge sandals, $149

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, shoes, wedges, sandals, wedge sandals, cork wedges

Cropped linen jacket, $169

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, clothing, jacket, cropped jacket, linen jacket

Leather-trimmed rattan clutch, $169

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, clutch, rattan clutch

Mother of pearl pendant necklace, $80

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, jewelry, necklace, mother of pearl necklace, pendant

Jersey stitch ruana, $100

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, knitwear, knit, wrap, shrug

Beatrice twist metallic sandals, $159

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, sandals, silver sandals, block heel sandals

Beautiful Bouquet bracelet, $50

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, jewelry, bracelet, floral bracelet

Glorious Garden pullover sweater, $90

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, clothing, floral sweater, pullover, pullover sweater, blue sweater, knit, knitwear

Beautiful Bouquet stud earrings, $30

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, earrings, stud earrings, studs, floral earrings

Coffee to Cocktails drop earrings, $30

Talbots, Mother's Day, gifts, gift guide, earrings, jewelry, drop earrings, silver earrings, jewelry

All images: Courtesy of Talbots

