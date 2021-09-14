Editor’s Pick: ETRO Earthbeat Sneaker

What: NYFW had you run off your feet? Can relate! We’re making up for a week spent traversing the city in skyscraper heels by switching them out for fashionable yet functional footwear. Introducing ETRO’s unisex Earthbeat Sneaker, first unveiled on the Men’s Fall Winter runway…and quickly working its way into our rotation since its launch last week.

Who: Founded in 1968 on the principles of Italian tailoring and excellence, fused with splashy prints, family-ran luxury label ETRO continues to adapt and epitomize what Italian fashion should feel and look like, season after season. Case in point: this colorful piece that will see you through year after year.

Why: With a mix of suede, jacquard, and, of course, the brand’s signature Paisley, this patchwork shoe is both playful and practical. The maxi sole is another draw, not to mention the neon laces, turquoise studs, and zig zag embroideries. Talk about having fun with your footwear. To further illustrate its appeal, ETRO enlisted five professional dancers to star in a special campaign that embodies the soulful sneaker. We’re ready to dance!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETRO (@etro)

Where: etro.com

How much: $660

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.