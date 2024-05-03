Stella’s Falabella Muse, Tiffany & Co.’s Pharrell Soirée, Plus! Who’s Popping Up in Meatpacking?

Stella McCartney taps Cara Delevingne for Falabella’s anniversary campaign

Happy birthday, Falabella! Stella McCartney’s beloved chain-trimmed handbag line is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2024, which is marked with a new campaign starring Cara Delevingne. The imagery celebrates the fan-favorite vegan collection by showing Delevingne posing within a giant version of its popular tote, aimed to advocate for cruelty-free production and craftsmanship. Previously, McCartney launched the first Falabella bag in 2009, becoming a leader in using vegan leathers across the fashion industry.

Henry Rose’s chic pop-up truck pulls into the Meatpacking District

The Meatpacking District is getting a chic new addition: Henry Rose’s pop-up on wheels. Michelle Pfeiffer’s transparent fragrance brand is bringing its black fragrance truck to New York City this weekend. The glass-fronted vehicle features a lineup of Pfeiffer’s hit Henry Rose scents—including Menace, Windows Down, Flora Carnivora, Torn, and more—for customers to try, while also learning about the label’s sustainability commitments. From 10am to 2pm EST, the pop-up will be stationed in front of Sephora’s Soho store on Prince and Spring Street on Saturday, May 4. Sunday, May 5 will see the truck’s final stop at a secret Meatpacking location, to be shared on Henry Rose’s Instagram Stories. Previously, the vehicle also showcased Henry Rose’s fragrances, creams, and body sprays in Los Angeles, Huntington Beach, Nashville, and Dallas.

Tiffany & Co. toasts Pharrell x Titan’s new collaboration at The Landmark

Last night, Tiffany & Co. celebrated Pharrell Williams’ new Tiffany Titan collection with an intimate dinner at its Landmark flagship on Fifth Avenue. Stars including Rosé, Blake Lively, A$AP Rocky, Gabrielle Union, Ayo Edebiri, Anitta, Law Roach, Rosalia, and many more arrived draped in Tiffany jewels to celebrate the launch. The collaborative line by Williams incorporates punky, spear-like spikes across necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings, which will launch later this month.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley closes beauty brand Rose Inc.

Rose, Inc. has closed permanently. Supermodel founder Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared the news of her brand’s shuttering in a new Instagram post, owed to parent company Amyris Inc.’s recent bankruptcy. “Authenticity and integrity are paramount to me in any business endeavor on which hI embark and therefore, it is time for me to close this chapter and pursue new adventures,” Huntington-Whiteley said in her statement. Huntington-Whiteley founded the company in 2018, which was known for its beauty line, skincare products, and collaborations with brands like Hunting Season and Hunza.

Zales celebrates 100 years of diamonds with blooming Fouquet’s dinner

A decade of diamonds! Zales toasted its 100 year anniversary with an intimate dinner at Fouquet’s Par Ici Café. The occasion found guests mingling with cocktails while viewing the brand’s latest diamond, gold, and silver jewelry collections, later sitting down for a lush candlelit dinner. The stylish guest list included a range of top editors and creatives, including Megan Uy, Aiyana Ishmael, Krista Jones, Belle Bakst, Lionel Cipriano, and more.

Marc Jacobs and Alastair McKimm team up for punchy Kiki boots collaboration

Marc Jacobs is packing a punch, thanks to his latest collaboration with Alistar McKimm. A new campaign featuring Irina Shayk finds Jacobs’ popular knee-high Kiki boots in vibrant hues of orange, yellow, green, and pink. The iconic platform style has been reimagined with McKimm’s creative eye, inspired by Jacobs’ past Sharpie collection. The moment marks the latest crossover between Jacobs and McKimm, who have been longtime fashion pals and collaborators over the years.

