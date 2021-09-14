Daily News: Marie Claire Ceases Print, Devon Windsor Becomes A Mom, Nicki Minaj Wouldn’t Get Vaccinated For The Met, Plus! Is There Still Sex In The City Comes To NYC!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Nicki Minaj skipped the Met Gala because she isn’t vaccinated

The tweet on everyone’s lips last night? That’d be the update from rapper Nicki Minaj, who blasted the Met Gala for enforcing a 100% vaccinated event. Ummmm…. subsequent NSFW tweets revealed further interesting insight into her cousin’s friend’s, err, private concerns following the vaccine. Other tweets sent by the performer, whose last public appearance was over a year ago, added that she would rather be at home with her child and that Drake told her he got COVID despite being vaccinated. While the barrage of Twitter posts was confusing, it appears that Minaj isn’t anti-vax as she said she is researching which option to get before she goes on tour. You can read her statement on the matter below:

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Marie Claire’s print edition is no more

It appears that Marie Claire is ceasing print operations after 27 years. According to the New York Post, subscribers received a letter with their most recent copy, Summer 2021, announcing that said issue would be the last. The letter, signed by Harper’s Bazaar editor in chief Samira Nasr, announced that subscribers would instead receive print copies of Harper’s Bazaar instead. “I have some news to share: After the Summer 2021 issue, Marie Claire will no longer be available as an annual subscription but will instead focus on its vibrant digital platforms–Marieclaire.com, Instagram, Snapchat, etc.,” Nasr reportedly wrote, adding that Marie Claire would publish select special print editions periodically. The news comes after Hearst sold Marie Claire to British publisher Future Media in May, having already reduced its frequency from 11 annual print editions to 7 in 2020. Another one bites the dust.

Devon Windsor welcomes first child

Congrats are in order for Devon Windsor, who’s just become a mom for the first time. The 27-year-old Missouri-native took to Instagram yesterday to share the news of the birth of her baby girl, whom she named Enzo Elodie. The supermodel revealed that she and husband Johnny Barbara welcomed the newborn on September 8. Cute!

Chapel Bar cements itself as THE party venue of NYFW—having hosted eight soirées!

Have you heard of impossibly-photogenic hotspot Chapel Bar? If not, take notes. The new member’s bar and cocktail lounge, which officially opens to the public on September 22, enjoyed a stellar soft opening run as the go-to venue of designers, models, influencers, and more during NYFW. Chapel Bar hosted an impressive eight events during the official show schedule—including the Peter Do after party, a celebration by Maxwell Osborne, a bash hosted by Evan Mock, Thomas Doherty, and Eli Brown, an Afghan relief fund benefit, and more. Located on East 22nd St and Park Avenue South and set in a landmark mid-19th century chapel redesigned by Roman and Williams, the divine space is helmed by Josh Wyatt and Jon Goss of NeueHouse and Fotografiska. See you in the line!

Candace Bushnell to bring her new play to NYC this winter

Famed writer and Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell is set to take her one-woman show, Is There Still Sex in the City, Off-Broadway to The Daryl Roth Theatre for a 12-week limited run. Written by and starring Bushnell, the show marks her stage debut in the city that inspired the whole journey. Audiences will experience the inimitable writer’s humor and insights into life, love, relationships, sex, feminism, and more, and hear stories about how she reinvented her life and created a cultural phenomenon along the way. Tickets, priced at $49, are currently on sale for the show, which premiered to critical acclaim at Bucks County Playhouse in PA this summer. Previews are scheduled to begin on November 13, with opening night set for December 7. Secure your seats here!

Ba&sh and Something Navy launch exclusive shoe capsule collection

Just in time for the switch in seasons, French fashion label ba&sh and New York-based influencer Arielle Charnas of Something Navy have partnered on three chic boots offerings for Fall. Launched last week, Charnas re-envisioned three of the brand’s most popular styles—the Caitlin, Comy & Cerra—adding her own design touches such as floral embroidery, new fabrications, and two-tone hues. Shop it while it’s hot!

