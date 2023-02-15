The Italian Trade Agency Goes Big at Chicago Collective

The Italian Trade Agency recently celebrated a momentous Chicago Collective menswear show, culminating in a stellar soirée at Chicago’s famed Adler Planetarium.

Under the stars, in a wowing glass atrium overlooking Lake Michigan and a sparkling downtown Chicago, ITA hosted an exclusive gathering of its 62+ sponsored Italian brands representing the best of ‘Made in Italy,’ alongside their invited retailers and buyers, VIPs, and media.

Italian Trade Commissioner, Mr. Antonino Laspina, greeted guests and addressed the party as his tenure as Commissioner and leader of the 5 American ITA offices draws to a close. “This (event) is an additional occasion to make possible what I call, the biproduct of the fair. People can spend time on this occasion, they can develop some kind of friendship, they can familiarize. Because between the Italians and Americans, before the business, there is something that is indispensable, there is the trust between the Italian companies and the American buyers,” Mr. Laspina proudly said the evening’s

attendees.

The celestial cocktail event immediately followed the Chicago Collective show, punctuating an esteemed collaboration uniting two sides of the world for not only business, but in a celebration of its close-knit menswear community—Italian-style, of course!

See inside the evening, below:

Images: Zoe Rain Photography

