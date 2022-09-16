Outwear Brands Made In Italy To Take Note Of

COTERIE is just around the corner—taking place at the Javits Center from September 19-September 21. Once more, the Italian Trade Agency is bringing the best of the nation to town, with 70 made in Italy set to showcase at the event. Next up, let’s meet the cozy and chic outerwear brands to know…

Landi

Landi’s outerwear offerings include waterproof pea coats, down jackets, and fur overcoats, all featuring a time-honored finish. Also prioritizing sustainability, Landi uses strictly regenerated fabric fibers that nod to Tuscan textile practices. (Agent: Simone Landi. Booth: 5863)

Suprema

Located in the heart of Italy’s Venetian leather mecca, Suprema is steeped in and surrounded by excellence. With camel coats stitched in double-faced cashmere, sheepskin parkas, and mink, sable, and chinchilla finishes, Suprema epitomizes the high standards attributed to Italian craftsmanship.

(Agent: Luigi Zavan. Booth: 5749)

Artico

Stitched by hand and designed for confident, distinguished women, Artico’s winter-oriented selection offers luxurious yet practical outerwear ready for the slopes and the après-ski parties that follow.

(Agent: Roncarati Umberto. Booth: 5867)

Gimo’s:

Made by highly skilled designers and craftsmen, Gimo’s selection of jackets and outerwear is revered for both quality and style. From classic silhouettes to popular tones, this storied label, which has been in business since 1968, does it right.

(Agent: Liana Tieppo. Booth: 5767)

