Meet The 70 Made In Italy Brands Showing At COTERIE

Without further ado, let’s meet the Italian brands showcasing their wares at COTERIE from February 21–23 at the Javits Center.

Ready to wear

OPIFICIO MODENESE

This Capri-based brand prides itself on unique design and quality fabrics. With garments rooted in traditional Italian

craftsmanship, expect rich and vibrant colors that mirror the picturesque landscapes of the Italian coasts. (Agent:

Matteo Bautti; matteo.bautti@gmail.com. Booth: 5769)

QUEEN MODA

Born on the rocky coast of Positano, Queen Moda’s luxury beachwear selection has always been reminiscent of its

sun-kissed corner-of-paradise beginnings. (Contact: Maria Gentile; maria@queenmodapositano.com. Booth: 5766)

ETiCi

ETiCi’s brand ethos is simple—cool, calm, and collected. Operating out of the Carpi district for more than 25 years,

the womenswear label aims to impress its diverse customer base while maintaining its low environmental impact.

(Contact: Andrea Vignoli; andrea.vignoli@etici.eu. Booth: 5740)

MAURIZIO MIRI

Maurizio Miri champions tailoring and attention to detail in a way that only Italians know how. Its chic menswear

and womenswear collections alike are underpinned by the view that “what is simple is always beautiful.” (Contact:

Maurizio Miri; info@mauriziomiri.com. Booth: 5831)

DON THE FULLER

Celebrating the longevity of denim and concentrating on this timeless fabric, this brand has been able to use

innovative techniques to prolong the life of used denim in order to create unique and modern designs. (Contact:

Chiara Iachini; sm@donthefuller.it. Booth: 5836)

GAIOFATTO

Venice-founded label Gaiofatto is much more than what meets the eye, which is elegantly bold womenswear.

Namesake founder Michela Gaiofatto aims to deliver fashion that not only empowers women, but does so with

a feminine aesthetic and eco-conscious manufacturing. (Contact: Michela Gaiofatto; michela@gaiofatto.com. 5830)

MAURIZIO MASSIMINO

Specializing in sharp tailoring, Maurizio Massimino focuses on wearability and creates elevated basics that are refined, elegant, and timeless. (Contact: Cristina Massignani; massignanicristina@gmail.com. Booth: 5735)

PDR PHISIQUE DU ROLE

PDR Phisique du Role have a distinct vision of what beauty is to them. Combining light and breezy fabrics with androgynous design, this brand succeeds in merging cool with comfort, while using fashion for social justice. (Agent:

Stylistico Inc.; marcello@stylistico.us. Booth: 5832)

AZA LEA

Clean lines and geometric shapes, Aza Lea reconceives classic Italian tailoring through continuously seeking out new perspectives. Luxurious fabrics and intricate tailoring are the cornerstones of its elegant designs. (Contact: Marta Liberatori; altamoda@aza-lea-italia.com. Booth: 5827)

DE SANTIS BY MARTIN ALVAREZ

Sleek fashion-forward garb that will make you do a double take. Founded in 1961, the luxury label has grown synonymous with avant-garde style, unfaltering tradition, and elegant couture for men and women alike. (Contact: Carmine De Santis; desantismoda@gmail.com. Booth: 5826)

BESSI

If anything is for certain, it’s that Italians know how to have fun—and Bessi’s splashy prints and colorful palettes are proof. (Contact: Antonella Gennari; antonella@averardobessi.it. Booth: 5760)

CALIBAN

Operating out of the same camiceria at which its first shirt was sewn in 1979, Caliban is an enthusiast for clean design and undeniably Italian excellence. (Agent: Gruppo Mattei USA; michela.petrali@gruppomatteinc.com)

VLT’S BY VALENTINA’S

A leading force in the women’s shirt and blouse sector, VLT’s focuses on keeping its stock in line with trends, while never compromising on timeless dependability. (Agent: Lino Puccio & Co.; pucciofashion@aol.com. Booth: 5653)

GIOVANNA NICOLAI

Giovanna Nicolai needs no introduction—and it’s easy to see why. Its high-fashion repertoire of made-to-last pieces favor bold silhouettes, tasteful prints, and a city-meets-chill state of mind. (Contact: Daniele Macellari; info@giovannanicolai.it. Booth: 5837)

GOODMATCH

Goodmatch has been designing with the modern working woman top of mind for more than half a century. Stitched with high-performing and ecosustainable fabrics, any Goodmatch ware is the perfect candidate for on-the-go errands and grabbing an aperitivo alike. (Agent: ODVision – Olga Fontanillas; olgafd@o-dvision.com. Booth: 5749)

PANTALONIFICIO CRISTINA DURIO

Cristina Durio inherited the creative flare and artisan tailoring expertise of her late father, who began tailoring in the 1960s. Now specializing in women’s trousers, her collections are distinguished by attention to detail, fit, packaging, finish, and fabric. (Agent: Catia Saetti; c.saetti@viadellaseta.eu. Booth: 5658)

GIADA CURTI

Elegance in abundance? You heard it here first. Giada Curti’s romantic dresses, skirts, and blouses have won the brand both Instagram and commercial fame. (Contact: Antonio Curti; antonio@giadacurti.it. Booth: 5758)

FELEPPA

Fancy frocks? Look no further. From dance-floorready minis to floor-sweeping maxis, and all the separates your heart could desire, this brand has it all. (Agent: Joan Taveras; info@jtgroupinc.us. Booth: 5741)

PLUS

This design team has a flair for customization, combining Italian craftsmanship, creativity and self-expression for garments that stand out from the crowd. (Agent: Natascia Donadello; amministrazione@myplus.design. Booth: 5731)

TRICOT CHIC

Delivering irresistible staples since 1972, Tricot Chic’s hits are still made—and perfected—in Italy, from start to finish.

(Agent: O Marche Showroom; bruno@omarche.com. Booth: 5734)

XACUS

Made-to-measure shirts that epitomize the attention to detail and tailoring prowess that Italians champion. (Agent: ODVision – Olga Fontanillas; olgafd@o-dvision.com. Booth: 5749)

FRIDA QUERIDA FIRENZE

One look at Frida Querida Firenze’s stylish swimwear offering and you’ll be ready to book a trip pronto. (Agent: Mimi Levitas; mimilevitas@gmail.com. Booth: 5764)

SALVATORE MARTORANA

This Italian house’s mission is demonstrated through impeccably crafted suits, shirts, ties, and accessories. (Agent: ADC Showroom; adc@adcshowroom.com. Booth: 5844)

HOMIE

Homie is the fashion editor’s go-to brand for elevated, luxe, and pared-back separates that never compromise on impact. (Contact: Marco Bortoli Casatto; marcobortoli20@gmail.com. Booth: 5834)

Accessories

RADICA STUDIO

A vision of modernity, Radica Studio is breaking new ground in Italian fashion. Utilizing its distinctly Italian expertise in leather goods, hand-stitching, waxing and tannery tie-dying, expect sensual and modern accessories. (Contact: Davide Grillo; radicastudio.contact@gmail.com. Booth: 5825)

ORENELLA BIJOUX

Handcrafted in an atelier in the heart of Milan, Ornella Bijoux has gained notoriety as one of the leaders in haute couture jewelry by transforming pearls, seashells, painted wood, Murano glass, vintage ceramics, and Swarovski crystals into breathtaking jewels. (Contact: Simona Scala; scala.simona@gmail.com. Booth: 5864)

BEBA GIOIELLI

Handcrafted in Florence and designed to elicit a carefree joy in each wearer, jeweler Beba Gioielli’s genderless gems are

made for any and every occasion. (Contact: Beatrice Filippini; beba@bebagioielli.com. Booth: 5666)

ROBERTO PANCANI

Roberto Pancani has a unique aesthetic—and we can’t get enough. Its product offering of straw bags and totes screams perfection with every weave. From lightweight raffia to intrecciato leather, leave it to Roberto Pancani to make the ultimate carryall. (Contact: Roberto Pancani; info@robertopancani.it. Booth: 5768)

ANGIOLO FRASCONI

This family-owned brand has accumulated prestige through a half-century of passion and dedication to the craft of hatmaking. Its creations are brought to life through traditional means of ancient machines and hand-finishing. (Contact: Franco Frasconi; commerciale@frasconi.it. Booth: 5866)

WS&

WS&, founded in 2015 by Matteo Carrubba and Angela Tomasoni, is known for contemporary designs that are inspired by bold ’80s and ’90s Italian fashion. (Contact: Matteo Carrubba; matteo.carrubba@gmail.com. Booth: 5835)

ARCADIA

This sustainably sourced, artisanally made bag label checks all the right boxes. From oversize hobo bags to structured bucket bags, architectural shapes to asymmetric lines, each made-for-always silhouette is an investment worth making. (Agent: Margarita Martinez; mcollections.margarita@gmail.com. Booth: 5752)

ALIENINA

Sustainable bag label Alienina prides itself on singularity—that is, its collection of handmade, rope-stitched totes wherein no two are the same. To impress further, each tag boasts a humane secondlife 100 percent “Made in Italy” promise. (Contact: Eliana Venier; eliana@alienina.com. Booth: 5727)

MM33 MILANO

Silk scarves are a timeless staple in any sophisticated wardrobe. MM33 Milano reimagines them through tasteful designs made from recycled silk. (Contact: Brunella Magrini; hello@mm33.it. Booth: 5754)

ANTÚRA ACCESSORI

Inspired by a scenic Sicilian landscape, this brand is devoted to finding new materials and refined jewels that reflect the enchanting light of the island. (Contact: Letterio Coppolino; info@ anturaccessori.it. Booth: 5868)

ADG ARTIGIANO DEL GUANTO

This Neapolitan leather workshop specializes in traditional and simple gloves. Crafted by hand and sourced only from the finest of materials, each bespoke “piece of art” enjoys a thorough vetting process before finding its way onto your hands.(Contact: Francesco Ricciardiello; francesco. ricciardiello@artigianodelguanto.com. Booth: 5674) ATHISON

This quintessential sustainable leather goods brand boasts more than 100 years of excellence in Italian craftsmanship. Accessories range from belts and bags to dog accessories, homeware, and beyond. (Contact: Massimiliano D’Ambrosi; athison@manifatturadomodossala.it. Booth: 5767)

ANITA BILARDI

Anita Bilardi promises a bag assortment that shouts beauty with simplicity. Its irresistible carryall styles aside, Anita Bilardi focuses its resources on employing, empowering, and supporting women. (Contact: Eleonora Grimaldi; alguisrl@gmail.com. Booth: 5745)

NEO’ DI ROSANNA CONTADINI

Founded in 2007, when Rosanna Contadini discovered neoprene yarn and was struck by the velvety texture in contrast to its sturdy appearance and saw the potential of this material to craft intriguing accessories. (Contact: Catherine Leandri; info@rosannaneodesign.com. Booth: 5773)

ANDREA CARDONE

Stylish and practical, Andrea Cardone’s metropolitan accessories offering is hard to pass up. From oversize hobo totes and backpacks to compact clutches and leather motorcycle helmets, these pieces are sure to elevate any outfit (and Vespa ride!) to the next level. (Contact: Barbara Baldini; sales@andreacardone.com. Booth: 5669)

ALTA MODA BELT

This “Made in Italy” belt label is the real deal, and has been for more than 50 years. Enlisting expert hands, tasteful creativity, and an Italian state of mind, each handcrafted belt is manufactured with advanced production techniques. (Contact: Stefania Pellicioli; commerciale@altamodabelt.it. Booth: 5673)

ANGELA CAPUTI GIUGGIÙ

This Florentine designer derives inspiration from 1940s American film. Her jewelry is recognized for its smooth lines, carefully selected materials, and unique color combinations. The creativity of this brand has even been on display at The Met! (Contact: Angela Caputi; angelacaputi@hotmail.com. Booth: 5865)

CUOIERIA FIORENTINA

Despite being a favorite across the world, Florence-based luggage label Cuoieria Fiorentina holds fast to Itan tradition, culture, and quality. The outcome is a sleek fashion-forward offering of bags you actually want—from departure to destination. (Agent: ODVision – Olga Fontanillas; olgafd@o-dvision.com)

MELA

Handmade in Italy and sold everywhere from the Hamptons to tropical islands, jewelry retailer Mela offers a beach vibe and a half! With pearls, shells, and gems on deck, each design evokes a laid-back, sabbaticalready state of mind with ease. Buon viaggio! (Contact: Manuela Girone; vicmelafra@gmail.com. Booth: 5765)

MAISON DRESSAGE

Inspired by the equestrian world and the traditions of discipline, precision, and elegance, Maison Dressage’s accessories incorporate architectural design and minimalism. This culminates in sophisticated adornments that add an air of refinement to the simplest of outfits. (Agent: Joan Taveras; info@jtgroupinc.us. Booth: 5742)

AZZAIA

This Milanese newcomer to the field of leather goods is making waves, thanks to its commitment to sustainable luxury and responsible production. (Agent: Angelique Wohmann; angelique@mw-grp.com. Booth: 5842)

RE49

Valentino Masolini’s vision for RE49 began in 1949 when he used recycled fabric from military uniforms to make shoes. This commitment to sustainability has been carried on and expanded upon, with the use of everything from used denim and old tires to sails and beach chairs utilized. (Contact: Alberto Ciani; alberto@re49.it. Booth: 5772)



N i S

Footwear crafted for the outdoors, which boasts 30 years of passion and know-how, N I S is constantly expanding the materials used to create hardwearing shoes designed to carry you through rain, snow, and shine in style. (Contact: Daniela Dalla Torre; daniela@newitaliashoes.it. Booth: 5855)

THIERRY RABOTIN

At Thierry Rabotin, it’s all about striking a balance between form, fit, and function while never compromising on style. Flaunting a 100 percent “Made in Italy” stamp on every shoe, the outfitter boasts a color-rich selection of everyday companions made for the sensibly stylish woman. (Contact: Marta McKay; martamckay@thierryrabotin.com. Booth: 5667)

CRISTINA MILLOTTI

Since the inception of Cristina Millotti in 1967, this footwear line has maintained its loyalty to tradition. The passion for shoes that has been passed down through generations of this family business is showcased through their enduring dedication to quality. (Agent: Roberto Angiolucci; roberto@theprivatedesign.com. Booth: 5665)

Knitwear

LORENA BENATTI

The face of femininity since 1956, Lorena Benatti is the ITA label specializing in know-how knitwear. From two-toned palettes and asymmetrical cuts, sporty sets to professional tailoring, Lorena Benatti will fulfill all your knitted needs. (Contact: Francesca Corradini; amministrazione@stambecco.com. Booth: 5660)

WHYCI

With raw materials, timeless class, and generations of elegance as its bread and butter, Whyci is a go-to label for more reasons than one. Untreated wool, silk, and cashmere blends decorated with seasonal prints and embroideries? You had us at ciao! (Contact: Elena Ghisolfi; elena@ycmilano.it. Booth: 5859)

B.YU

This knitwear brand is interested in exploring the character of the modern woman while promoting individuality. Collections echo this pursuit through expansive variety and knitwear that’s packed with personality. (Agent: Consortium 27; patric@consortium27.com. Booth: 5822)

IN BED WITH YOU

Founded in 2015 by Claudio Lai and Gigi Aterni, In Bed With You launched onto the fashion scene with its printed and

reversible cashmere beanies and never looked back. (Agent: Claudio Lai; info@inbedwithyou.it. Booth: 5732)

POUR MOI

High-quality knitwear that reflects the ever-evolving nature of fashion and femininity. Pourmoi guarantees the best of Italian-sourced materials and impeccable execution. (Contact: Erika Lepore; pourmoisrls@gmail.com. Booth: 5672)



PLOUMANAC’H

Delivering Arenzano-based Ploumanac’h consistently nails knitwear. Think: handpainted cashmere sweaters and easygoing, cozy, and chic staples for your forever closet. (Agent: ODVision – Olga Fontanillas; olgafd@o-dvision.com. Booth: 5749)



MELAROSA

Nestled deep in the Tuscan countryside, Melarosa has a refreshing focus on sustainable luxury (silk, cashmere, and cotton must-haves) and intimate buyer-seller dynamics. (Contact: Eleonora Pavoni; eleonora.pavoni@me.com. Booth: 5733)



OF HANDMADE

With an offering indicative of its name, cult-favorite knitwear brand Of Handmade celebrates traditional practice and contemporary design in every piece. Its design approach combined with its sustainable “no planet B” ethos leaves Of Handmade a favorite, season after season. (Agent: T3-Apparel; antigone@t3apparel.net. Booth: 6737)



ABSTRACT

This knitwear brand is ahead of the curve. Collections range from traditional pieces, including plaid scarves to contemporary designs like woolen balaclavas. You can guarantee this brand always has a finger on the pulse of incoming knitwear trends, too. (Agent: Antigone Sorkin; antigone@t3apparel.net. Booth: 5744)

ADESI CASHMERE

Paying constant attention to detail and rising trends, yet reinstating its loyalty to timeless style is, perhaps, what Adesi

does best. Plus, an impressive selection of button-down knits, turtlenecks, cardigans, and zipped sweaters. (Agent: Adelfo Sisto; sisto@adesitex.it. Booth: 5664)

SHE’S SO

Feminine knitwear has always been part of She’s So founder Nicola Nicolini’s DNA. Now, 50-plus years after the label’s

inception, customers are still flocking to its racks for his standout attention to detail and unconventional approach to modern elegance. (Agent: Lino Puccio & Co., pucciofashion@aol.com. Booth: 5654)

BIANCALANCIA

Produced in Veneto, this luxury casualwear brand elevates everything, thanks to luxe materials. Focusing on quality cashmere, alpaca wool, and silks, it’s all about plush fabrics and chic silhouettes. (Agent: Lino Puccio & Co., pucciofashion@aol.com. Booth: 5652)

Ta.Sk.

Flaunting a hard-to-come-by design ethos of minimalist opulence, Ta.Sk. delivers chic womenswear through and

through—sweaters, loungewear, outerwear, and more. And, yes, even cashmere sweat sets! (Agent: Giovanni Vasta; italianlifestyl_2013@libero.it. Booth: 5743)

ROCCO RAGNI

Tucked away in the foothills of Mount Tezio, Perugia label Rocco Ragni has grown synonymous with artisanal knitwear

and precious cashmere. Each design pulls inspiration from its namesake founder’s interest in traditional spinning techniques and the beauty of Umbrian terrain. (Contact: Stefano Moreschi; stefano.moreschi@roccoragni.it. Booth: 5748)

Outerwear

SUPREMA

Suprema’s Venetian base is indicative of its quality and excellence. Between its camel coats stitched in double-faced cashmere, sheepskin parkas, and mink, sable, and chinchilla finishes, Suprema lives up to its English-translated name. (Agent: ODVision – Olga Fontanillas; olgafd@o-dvision.com. Booth: 5749)

BUN ITALY

This newcomer has grown to popularity for its fun and energetic take on outerwear for the modern woman by creating youthful designs with organic hues and distinctive textures. (Contact: Francesca Miatto; francesca.miatto@padovafurs.it. Booth: 5661)

LANDI FANCY

Landi Fancy’s sustainable outerwear line offers a unique inventory of waterproof peacoats, down jackets, and uniquely crafted fur overcoats. (Contact: Simone Landi; info@lrlandi.it. Booth: 5655)

STILNOLOGY

Sumptuous outerwear, from puffers that look just as good in the Alps as they do in Aspen, is the name of the game for Stilnology. (Agent: ODVision – Olga Fontanillas; olgafd@o-dvision.com. Booth: 5849)

DI BELLO BY FONTANI

Since the 1990s, this label makes a convincing case for Florentine outerwear as well as leather and sheepskin tailoring. (Contact: Nick Xhumba; dibello@dibello.com. Booth: 5659)

CHIARULLI

Outerwear and accessories brand Chiarulli has strived for excellence—namely, with strict adherence to Italian tailoring standards, unfaltering quality, and sensible taste. (Contact: Valerio Vizziello; commerciale@chiarullimoda.com. Booth: 5840)

