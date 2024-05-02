Sydney Sweeney hits the road in Jimmy Choo’s Summer 2024 campaign

Hollywood hits the road! Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney takes the wheel for Jimmy Choo’s sun-soaked Summer 2024 campaign, titled “Road to Joy.” Shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch in Palm Springs, Sweeney dazzles from gas stations to desert photo booths in the brand’s new Cece mules, latte leather Cinch bag, and Jemma sandals, as well as Choo’s signature Ixia pumps, Amel kitten heels, and Diamond Maxi sneakers. Creative director Sandra Choi also praised Sweeney’s talent and glamour, making her the ideal muse for the free-spirited campaign.

“Sydney embodies the spirit of Jimmy Choo,” said Choi. “Talented, confident, and playful, with an inspiring work ethic. Her effortlessly cool sense of glamour is underpinned with an empowered sense of self. We loved working with Sydney to create the campaign story taking us on an uplifting adventure.”

All images: Oliver Hadlee Pearch/Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

“And Just Like That…” season 3 kicks off with a new cast surprise

The girls are back! Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are gearing up for more adventures in season 3 of “And Just Like That…,” the “Sex and the City” companion series where the trio tackle life, love, and friendship in their 50’s. Sarah Jessica Parker has shared a first glimpse at the table read for the season’s first episode on Instagram as filming begins in the Big Apple. However, social media has an extra surprise in store: Rosie O’Donnell’s casting as a new character named Mary. The show, currently anticipated to premiere in 2025, will also feature returning cast members Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Nicole Ari Parker, John Corbett, Sarita Choudhury, Evan Handler, Chris Jackson, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton. Currently, stars Karen Pittmann and Sara Ramirez are not set to return for season 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

Willow Smith poses for Allure‘s dynamic May issue

Willow Smith is the latest covergirl for Allure, showcasing her new jazz-influenced album ’empathogen’ in the magazine’s May issue. Smith makes statements throughout in dynamic outfits from Bad Binch TongTong, Acne, Issey Miyake, and Iris van Herpen, styled by Shiona Turini. The editorial, shot by Zhong Lin, is complete with avant-garde hairstyles by Vernon François and makeup by Raoul Alejandre. In the accompanying interview with editor Jessica Cruel, Smith details her musical evolution and personal growth as an artist, as well as public perceptions and growing up in the spotlight.

“I truly believe that my spirit is a strong spirit and that, even if my parents weren’t who they were, I would still be a weirdo and a crazy thinker,” Smith says. “I definitely think that a little bit of insecurity has driven me harder because people do think that the only reason I’m successful is because of my parents. That has driven me to work really hard to try to prove them wrong. But nowadays, I don’t need to prove sh-t to anybody.”

All images: Zhong Lin/Courtesy of Allure

Mr. Chow steps into fashion with Mr. Chow Clothing Collection

New York hotspot Mr. Chow is dipping its toes into fashion—literally. Restauranteur Michael Chow and his wife, Vanessa, are releasing a clothing line titled the Mr. Chow Clothing Collection, featuring comfortable T-shirts, hoodies, joggers, and hats in a sharp palette of black and white. For an artistic twist, the collection includes Andy Warhol’s 1985 black-and-white painting of Chow himself, as well as Helmut Newton’s 1997 photograph “Doctor M. Chow, Operating.” The collection, which retails from $95 to $325, is now available on Mr. Chow’s website.

Petite Plume launches Made for Change platform for female empowerment

Petite Plume is expanding its support for female empowerment this spring, thanks to a new fundraising initiative. Founder Emily Hikade has just launched the luxury sleepwear brand’s Made for Change platform, which is committed to a year of raising funds for the charities Être Girls, Every Mother Counts, and Ladies of Hope Ministries. All organizations support women and girls across causes including maternal health, confidence, and post-incarceration. For the occasion, the trio will divide 40% of sales of Petite Plume’s new iteration of its Navy Luxe Pima pajama sets, accented by custom embroidery options “Be Brave,” “Dream Big,” and “Strong as a Mother.” For children, a white set is also available with “Dream Big” lettering.

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

