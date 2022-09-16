Sumptuous Knitwear/Cashmere Brands Made In Italy Showing At COTERIE

COTERIE is just around the corner—taking place at the Javits Center from September 19-September 21. Once more, the Italian Trade Agency is bringing the best of the nation to town, with 70 made in Italy set to showcase at the event. Next up, let’s meet the divine knitwear and cashmere brands to peruse…

Bruno Carlo

The inspiration and construction of Bruno Carlo’s accessories offering has always come from family tradition. Its refined selection of knitwear, gloves, and hats combine elegance and classicism to stoke international appeal. Leather, cashmere, wool—mamma mia!

(Agent: Federica Carolo. Booth: 5849)

Whyci

Whyci is a go-to label for any and all of your knitwear needs. With luxurious wool, silk, and cashmere blends decorated with seasonal prints and embroideries, you had us at Ciao!

(Agent: Elena Ghisolfi. Booth: 5755)

She’s So

For over 50 years, She’s So has been dedicated to producing undeniably beautiful, feminine knitwear. Between the elegant styles and time-honored quality, it’s no wonder that customers are still flocking to its racks.

(Agent: Federica Piatto. Booth: 5859)

Rocco Ragni

Tucked away in the foothills of Mount Tezio, Rocco Ragni is a label producing some of the artisanal knitwear and precious cashmere on the market today. Each design pulls inspiration from its founder’s interest in traditional spinning techniques and the world-renowned beauty of Umbrian terrain.

(Agent: Stefano Moreschi. Booth: 5834)

Kimonorain

Kimonorain brings together the technical characteristics of the Japanese kimono—executed in comfortable, water-proof material. Simple, glamorous, and ready for your next adventure.

(Agent: Elisa Soldini. Booth: 5729)

Tricot Chic

Since 1972, Tricot Chic has been delivering irresistible staple picks and pioneering the world of essential knitwear. With bold patterns and unique silhouettes, its seasonal offerings are consistently swoon–worthy.

(Agent: Flavio Nava. Booth: 5822)

Of Handmade

Of Handmade is nothing short of a cult-favorite knitwear brand. Celebrating traditional practice and contemporary design with every piece, its approach is both stylish and sustainable season after season.

(Agent: Simona. Booth: 5727)

Fedeli

Founded in 1934, Fedeli has evidently found its knitwear sweet spot: quality and tradition, crossed with passion and creativity. Made exclusively in Italy for over 85 years, Fedeli’s luxurious cashmeres and sumptuous wool blends are a go-to for every cold snap.

(Agent: Alba de Marinis. Booth: 5853)

Lorena Benatti

It’s no exaggeration to say that Lorena Benatti has perfected the art of feminine knitwear. From two-toned palettes and asymmetrical cuts, this quintessential Italian brand will no doubt fulfill all of your knitted needs.

(Agent: Francesca Corradini. Booth: 5842)

Ta.Sk.

With a commitment to minimalist opulence and contemporary design, Ta.Sk. impresses with its chic womenswear each and every season. Their modern sweaters, loungewear, and outerwear abound, making them a retailer whose pieces will be in style now and later.

(Agent: Giovanni Vasta. Booth: 5835)

Tesei

With over 50 years under its belt, Tesei is a label committed to quality craftsmanship and timeless design. Constantly adapting to new knitwear styles, while still maintaining their impeccable brand DNA.

(Agent: Alberto Antonelli. Booth: 5735)

