This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Thomas Klein is now vice president of communications at Gabriela Hearst.

2. Roanne Storey is now chief revenue officer at The Elder Statesman.

3. Stacie Beaver is now president and chief operating officer at Groupe Dynamite Inc.

4. Colin Browne is now CEO at Cascale.

5. Samantha Brown is now director of global communications and events at Michael Kors.

6. Yiling Pan is now editorial director at Vogue Business China.

7. Freya Drohan is now contributing writer at Vogue.

8. Amanda Mitchell is now updates editor at Byrdie.

9. Taylor Harvard is now director of beauty and wellness at Paul Wilmot Communications.

10. Dylan Hunt is now associate director, VIP Relations & Digital at PR Consulting.

11. Nicole Draga is now senior manager, influencer at Edelman.

12. Nina Joy Poosikian is now associate manager, public relations at Foot Locker.

13. Kylie Moore is now press manager at The Only Agency.

14. Alexa Galasso is now an account executive within the fashion & retail division at SHADOW. Liz Gately is now account executive within the luxury & spirits division at the company. Phoenix Chan is now a designer within the creative division at the company. Bran Petulla is now art director within the creative division at the company.

15. Angelika Hlinka is now an account executive at The Lead PR.

16. Michelle Lujan is now account executive at Agentry PR.

17. Sarah Zurell is now Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

18. Kylie Robison is now senior AI reporter at The Verge.

19. Sandra Stangl and Banana Republic have parted ways.

Plus!

20. ABMC is now representing Moroccanoil.

21. The Lede Company is now representing Orebella.

22. KCD is now representing Amiri’s media relations and VIP services in London.

23. R&CPMK is now representing Hästens.

24. Magrino Public Relations is now representing Eagle Point Hotel Partners.

25. Beach House PR is now representing Lee Stafford.

26. Beach House PR is now representing EveLab Insight.

17. PR Consulting is now representing Fasano Hotels.

28. The Riviere Agency is now representing Nomads Swimwear.

29. SEEN Group is now representing Allies of Skin.

30. Fisher Public Relations is now representing Borghese.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.