Another day, another H&M collab for your radar! The high street retailer has just announced it will team up with lemlem, the womenswear brand founded by supermodel, actress, mom, and advocate Liya Kebede. True to form, it’s an edit of caftans, beachwear, swimwear, jewelry, and accessories—all made to adhere to rigorous sustainability standards.

The Ethiopian model said she was “really excited” to work on the collaboration, particularly as it’s the first time that lemlem has created such a robust offering from tip to toe. “The jewelry really [adds] to the feeling and the woman that I want it to look like,” she said in a release.

Kebede, 43, also said it was “so much fun and special” to be the creative director of the campaign, in which she stars with her daughter Raee, 15. The range of effortless, beachy, and easy breezy pieces—cover-ups, sundresses, tops, shorts, trousers, and more—is crafted in organic linen, recycled polyester and Tencel™ Lyocell and boasts an uplifting and sunny palette of orange, soft pink, yellows, blues, and whites.

The collection is available on May 6. To mark the partnership, H&M will donate $100,000 to support the lemlem Foundation, which aims to create a pathway out of poverty for women artisans in Africa.

See the full collection below:

